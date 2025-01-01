Anshuman Yadav
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Anshuman Yadav is a senior finance leader with 12+ years of global experience across SaaS and financial services. A Kellogg MBA, he has led teams in the U.S., Canada and India, and now builds AI-powered tools to democratize financial intelligence.
Latest
Money & Finance
This $10,000 Mistake Could Derail Your Business Before It Starts — Here's How to Avoid It
Most founders think they have 18 months of runway — until a small change in spending throws the plan off course. Here is how to pressure-test your forecast before it's too late.