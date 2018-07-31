Get All Access for $5/mo

Does Your Website Have This Important Lead-Generation Feature? There could be a slew of customers waiting if you incorporate it.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel begins by covering the importance of the opt-in page. This page can be a portal to any sort of free offering, including a free book or a free webinar series.

An important aspect to an effective opt-in page is its design. Without a compelling design, there will be fewer conversions from the leads you may be generating. If you're at a loss for crafting an interesting design, go online and look for templates that are simple and uncluttered.

To increase credibility in your business, consider adding a section offering social proof on your website. This can mean links to your social presence, or it can mean showcasing positive testimonials or notable press coverage.

The final step for many landing pages is to direct people to a call-to-action -- which tells people what is the next thing they should do and leads them to a purchase.

Click to video to hear more from Angel about email marketing.

