Learn How to Invest in NFTs, Ethereum, and More for Only $35 If you've always wanted to learn about cryptocurrency and NFTs, this affordable bundle of six courses might be for you.

If you're interested in cryptocurrency and NFTs but don't feel confident enough even to dip a toe into the market, you may need a few easy, concise courses on how blockchain technology works. Fortunately, The 2025 Complete Guide to NFT & Blockchain Masterclass Bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

NFT for Beginners covers fungibility, blockchain components, how they relate to NFTs, NFT marketplace operations, and more. You'll learn about NFT creation and investment, security and industry standards, why digital assets are so important, and the future of NFTs. This course is rated 4.5 by former students and presented by One Education, which consists of a team of industry professionals sharing their expertise via various learning materials.

The Cryptography course simplifies the complex concepts of cryptography. It explores how public and private keys work in encryption and decryption, how data is represented in binary, and much more.

No prior programming experience or data science knowledge to take the Data Manipulation in Python: Master Python, Numpy & Pandas module. It breaks down complex subjects into bite-sized lessons that are easy to understand. You'll learn to install packages and work with numerical data, exploring statistics and mathematics in Python. Then, move on to Python for OOP: The A-to-Z OOP Python Programming Course.

A basic familiarity with programming, particularly JavaScript, is helpful but not necessary for the Ethereum Blockchain DApp using the Solidity module. You'll learn about Ethereum, including how to create and deploy your Ethereum-based dApp. You will get hands-on experience with Visual Studio Code, Go Ethereum (Geth), Truffle, and Ganache.

Get The 2025 Complete Guide to NFT & Blockchain Masterclass Bundle at just $34.99, a 70% discount off the regular $120 retail price.

