Success in marketing isn't just about running campaigns. It's about tracking the right numbers.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For years, I put my faith in metrics that looked good on paper but didn't drive real business growth. I learned the hard way that vanity metrics don't pay the bills.

If you're spending money on marketing, you need to measure what actually matters. I'm going to show you which metrics are worth tracking and which ones are misleading. Every business and campaign is different, but these are the numbers to focus on if you want meaningful results.

