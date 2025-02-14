As an entrepreneur, getting your personal brand right can make or break your business. Here are my thoughts on how to do it.

I'm the founder of a tech company, but there are a few reasons why I spend so much of my time writing articles like this one. First, I like to write, and think it's a great exercise for stretching my brain in new ways. Second, I've learned a lot in my 20-plus years as an entrepreneur, and many of those lessons are worth sharing with others.

Regularly publishing articles has also had the effect of helping me develop my personal brand. For founders, this can be critical. Think about someone like Richard Branson: We know him as a fun, outgoing adventurer who seems like a great guy to ride a jet ski with. It's all but impossible to untie his image from the Virgin Group constellation of companies for which he is known.

On the other hand, consider someone like Sam Bankman-Fried, whose once carefully cultivated image as an effective altruist has since gone up in flames following revelations that he defrauded customers for billions of dollars.