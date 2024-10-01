Thought leaders like Simon Sinek and Brené Brown became known for one big idea, which helped them build authority and trust. By honing in on your unique strengths, accomplishments, and experiences and staying consistent, you can establish yourself as a go-to expert in your niche.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The biggest mistake that thought leaders make is trying to be everything to everyone. They frequently switch their messaging, making building a loyal audience nearly impossible. This lack of focus leads to inconsistency and confusion. One month, they're talking about leadership; the next, it's productivity; and by month three, they've pivoted to culture. As a result, their message gets lost, and their impact is diluted.

The solution? Stick to one theme, one problem, one core message. Talk about that one thing often, but in different ways. Whether you're a thought leader in leadership, employee engagement, AI, happiness, the future of work, purpose, company culture or sales — ensure your core message is consistent. Build your expertise around that single, focused area.

Great thought leaders own their niche

Think about the thought leaders you know best. Simon Sinek is known for Start With Why. Brené Brown is synonymous with vulnerability. Adam Grant is recognized for his work on the psychology of success. James Clear has made a name for himself with habits and productivity. Seth Godin's ideas on tribe-building and permission marketing have made him a marketing expert. Malcolm Gladwell is known for social psychology and behavioral economics.

What do they all have in common? They began with a single topic — one big idea. Sure, they've expanded over time, but each one started by solving one problem and delivering one main message. They built a following, earned trust, and became synonymous with that one thing.

Related: Why Every Leader Should Prioritize Reading

The benefits of focus

When you're known for one thing, you become memorable. Your audience begins to associate you with that topic, and over time, you gain authority and credibility. As your focus sharpens, so does your ability to deliver value — your message becomes clearer, more resonant and easier to follow. Eventually, you become the go-to expert in your field, where the magic happens.

Owning a niche also allows you to create deeper, more impactful content. When you commit to one core idea, you can explore it from multiple angles, offering your audience fresh perspectives and insights. You can talk about the same topic repeatedly but in new and engaging ways.

Let's take Seth Godin as an example. He's been discussing marketing for decades, yet his approach evolves as he uncovers new facets of tribe-building, storytelling and permission marketing. He's not saying the same thing repeatedly — he's offering layers of depth and insight, which keeps his audience engaged and wanting more.

Related: 5 Types of LinkedIn Content to Level Up Your Thought Leadership

How to find your focus

Finding your focus is the first step to becoming a recognized thought leader. But how do you decide what your "one thing" should be? Here are a few key questions to ask yourself:

What have you accomplished? Look at your own achievements. What stands out? What are you most proud of? Your accomplishments will point you toward your strengths, and strengths make great foundations for thought leadership.

What do you constantly get complimented on? Often, others see our strengths more clearly than we do. Take note of what people praise you for. Whether it's your communication skills, your leadership or your ability to innovate, the compliments you receive are clues to your core values.

What is your superpower? What's that one thing you do better than anyone else? This could be a skill, a talent or a unique perspective. Your superpower is what sets you apart, and it's likely the key to your thought leadership.

What unique experience do you have? We all have experiences that shape us. Think about your career, your education, your life. What experiences give you a unique perspective? These will help you find a niche that feels authentic and meaningful.

Related: Stop Trying to Influence Your Team. Focus on This Leadership Skill Instead.

Stay consistent

Once you've identified your core focus, the next step is to stick with it. Don't be tempted to pivot every few months just because a new trend exists. Sure, you can adjust and adapt your message over time — but keep your focus on that one core idea.

If you're known for helping companies improve their culture, don't switch to productivity hacks just because they're trending. Instead, find ways to tie productivity into your culture message. Stay rooted in your core topic but evolve with your audience's needs.

By remaining consistent, you'll build trust with your audience. People will know what to expect from you, and they'll come back for more because you've proven yourself as an expert in your field.

Expand over time, but stick to your core

As you grow in your thought leadership journey, it's natural to expand. The great thought leaders have done it, but they didn't abandon their core message to pursue new topics. They built on their existing foundation, offering new insights while staying true to the problem they originally set out to solve.

Simon Sinek, for example, started with "The Power of Why" and has since expanded his focus to leadership and innovation. But everything he does ties back to that original core idea — the "why" is still central to his message.

The same applies to Brené Brown. Her work began with vulnerability, but she's expanded her research to cover leadership, courage and empathy. Still, her central message remains rooted in vulnerability, which continues to be the cornerstone of her work.

The takeaway? Build your thought leadership on one solid foundation, then expand from there — but never lose sight of the core message that got you there.

In the crowded world of thought leadership, focus is the key to success. Find your niche, own it and stick with it. Talk about the same thing often in different ways. That's how you build a following, create value and make a lasting impact.