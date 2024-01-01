Conner Krizancic
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Conner Krizancic is the founder of SpeakrBrand, the #1 LinkedIn-focused personal branding agency for keynote speakers and thought leaders, and serves as the fractional Chief Marketing Officer at Gotham Artists, a leading speakers bureau.
Latest
Social Media
Do You Know Your LinkedIn SSI Score? Here's How to Find It and Why It Matters for Your Branding
Your LinkedIn SSI score is a key measure of how effectively you're building your personal brand and growing your network.