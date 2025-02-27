FUBU founder Daymond John has been recruiting for his company, The Shark Group, on social media. Last week, for example, John posted that he is looking for a "skilled graphic designer" to join the team.

The job post doesn't specifically say that the role is based in Miami, but we'd expect that being in the area would help. That's because unlike his "Shark Tank" co-star Kevin O'Leary, a remote work enthusiast who regularly does interviews in pajama bottoms, John doesn't think working from home is all that wonderful.

"So many of us have worked from home for many years, and here's the truth: working in person makes a big difference," John wrote. "I also missed being around my team every day (Don't tell them I said that.)"

Related: These Are the 3 Things That Make Daymond John Want to Give You Money

In a recent Instagram post, John gave viewers a tour of his coworking office at Mindspace in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. John's company moved to the space last fall.

"I believe this is where the real work is going and how entrepreneurs should be working," John said.

The tour begins with the common areas that have the typical coworking space perks (private booths for phone calls, a coffee bar, conference rooms) before taking viewers into a large, corner office fashioned with customizable standing desk tables and sizeable paintings of his TV costars.

Related: Verizon Tries to Steal 'Top Talent' From Rival AT&T With Email Promoting Its Hybrid and Remote Roles

"This is my space in Mindspace," John says.

In the video, John touted being at a coworking space because things may be going on that you aren't a part of — but could be. There was an "AI conference" in a meeting room last week, John said, and now he might be hiring some of those people.

As more companies bring workers back to the office, John highlighted the space's flexible walls and options for growth, whether a company is bringing back two or 200 employees.

"With everyone [previously] working remotely, you never know how much space you're going to need," he said.

Related: Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran Clash on Employees 'Quiet Vacationing'