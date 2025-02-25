Success doesn't come from trying to be everything to everyone — it comes from narrowing your focus, finding your niche, and going all in.

A few years ago, I found myself sitting alone in my small office, staring at a pile of unpaid bills, drowning in $80,000 of debt. My wedding filming business — something I had poured my heart into — was crumbling. I felt lost, desperate, and on the edge of giving up. Every day was a struggle to keep the lights on, both literally and metaphorically. It was during one of those dark, restless nights, flipping through business books in search of hope, that I stumbled upon Focus by Al Ries.

That book didn't just inspire me, it shook me to my core. It taught me that success doesn't come from trying to be everything to everyone — it comes from narrowing your focus, finding your niche, and going all in. Fast forward to today, I run a thriving seven-figure business serving over 85 franchise brands. This isn't just a rags-to-riches story — it's proof that when you focus, you don't just survive, you thrive.

If you're afraid to narrow your focus, here are some lessons and tips that might just change your business trajectory.

Look the part to play the part

If you want to sell to the big fish, you have to look like you belong in their pond. In 2020, just three weeks before the International Franchise Association (IFA) convention in Florida, I put $5,000 on my credit card to secure a booth. Big risk? Absolutely. But we went all in — with a prize wheel offering free hugs, shots at the bar, and a raffle for a free marketing video. Our booth? Wrinkled. But instead of stressing, I joked, "Hey, we know video, we don't know how to iron."

That authenticity landed us deals with Neighborly, Fast Signs, and ADP. We didn't just have a booth, we gave an experience and a reason for people to come to the booth. The funny thing? The free hug was the thing people got most excited about. The lesson? It's not about perfection. It's about showing up, taking risks, and owning your space.

Embrace the power of narrowed focus

Ries introduces the "Law of Contraction": A brand becomes stronger when you narrow its focus. We rebranded, got a domain email specific to franchising, and even created a logo that screamed, "We are THE franchise video people." The logo is FranchiseFilming.com and I created it with two people lifting up a film reel. I believe our stories lift up the franchising world in ways that change and inspire the world. We also spent $2,000 on a domain to make sure we were truly niched.

Throughout all this, the hardest part was saying no to $100,000 SaaS clients. It hurt. But that's how you know you're doing it right. As Ries says, "To get into the consumer's mind, you have to sacrifice." If you're sitting on the fence, you're not all in. Jump over. Commit. The market will reward your clarity. It won't work in just a month or year — go all in for three years or don't do it all.

Be where the clients are

Over 75% of our big deals have come from in-person events. Trade shows. Conferences. Networking meet-ups. You can't grow your business from behind a screen. I get it — travel is expensive and booths are pricey. But nothing beats face-to-face connections. Every year we spend about $100,000 going to franchise shows - sometimes more than other brands that have been in the space longer. But I know this is the thing that will drive us to reach out 3 year and 15 year goals. That handshake? That spontaneous laugh over coffee? It builds trust faster than any Zoom call ever could.

So get out there. Be where your clients are. The ROI will speak for itself. If you go, think about giving an experience or making them laugh. Our secret? Puppies and a free marketing video to win at the booth!

Actionable Insights for Businesses Considering Niching Down:

Assess Your Core Strengths: What do you do better than anyone else? Focus on that.

Rebrand with Intention: New logo, new domain, new messaging. Make it niche-specific.

Show Up In Person: Invest in events where your ideal clients gather. It's worth every penny.

Sacrifice for Clarity: Saying no to the wrong clients makes space for the right ones.

Consistency is Key: Keep showing up, even when it's tough. Especially when it's tough.

Embracing a focused approach, as advocated by Al Ries, can lead to remarkable transformations in your business trajectory. By narrowing your focus and dedicating efforts to a specific niche, you position your company for sustained success and industry leadership.

