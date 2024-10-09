The best franchise videos don't just inform, they connect emotionally. To capture those kinds of stories, you need to do more than just scripted interviews and staged office shots.

Franchise marketing is more than just showcasing a business model — it's about capturing real, human stories that inspire others to join your brand. The best franchise videos don't just inform, they connect emotionally. To capture those stories, you need to do more than just scripted interviews and staged office shots.

Let's dive into how you can create franchise video content that leaves a lasting impression and genuinely converts interest into action.

Scheduling is key

Creating a compelling franchise video doesn't start when the camera rolls — it starts with careful planning. Authentic moments don't happen when you're rushed. To capture meaningful footage, you need to map out the day. Start by scheduling sit-down interviews for the morning and leave the afternoon for b-roll — those candid shots of the franchisee in their element, at work or with their family.

I've found that when we take our time, we capture something real. One of the most powerful stories I've filmed was for Glory Days Grill. The franchisee had been homeless but now owns five locations. We allowed her to tell her story at her own pace, and the raw emotion came through. She cried on-site and I'll admit — I teared up too. It was an incredibly moving experience. That kind of genuine emotion can't be rushed or scripted.

Capture their life

Too many franchise videos are stuck in a boardroom or office setting. That's fine for a corporate feel, but it's not how you show the real life of a franchisee. If you want to inspire people, you need to show potential franchisees what running the business is actually like.

Take them out of the office and film them where they're most comfortable — interacting with customers, working hands-on, or spending time with their family. That's where you'll find the heart of the story. I remember filming for Handyman Connection — the franchisee, a combat veteran, shared how being part of the franchise allowed him to spend more time with his family. He's now the number one franchisee for the brand, and he teared up as he talked about how much happier he is now. That moment wouldn't have been nearly as powerful if we'd stayed confined to an office.

When you capture those authentic, everyday interactions, you show not only the business but the lifestyle — and that's what sells a franchise.

Skip the script

People can sense when something is scripted, and that's the last thing you want in a franchise video. You want authenticity — the franchisee's real words, their real emotions. I've learned that when you let people speak for themselves, the stories that come out are much more powerful.

For example, when we shot a video for Batteries Plus, the franchisee had just lost his father and was now running the business in his honor. The room was silent for long stretches as he reflected on what his father meant to him. That silence allowed for a deeply emotional moment — there wasn't a dry eye in the room. That's the kind of genuine connection you can't get from a script.

Instead of feeding franchisees lines, ask open-ended questions that invite them to share their journey. Ask things like, "What made you choose this franchise?" or "How has it changed your life?" Give them the space to open up. That's where the real magic happens.

Spend a whole day filming

You can't rush a great story. If you want to create a truly compelling franchise video, set aside an entire day to film. Trying to squeeze everything into a few hours means you're likely to miss the moments that matter.

Start with sit-down interviews in the morning, giving the franchisee plenty of time to share their story. These conversations form the emotional backbone of your video. In the afternoon, capture the b-roll — the franchisee interacting with customers, working with their team, or spending time with their family.

These candid moments add layers to the story and show potential franchisees what a day in the life looks like. When I spend a full day filming, I always find unexpected, unscripted moments that make the video feel real. It's in those unscripted moments where the story comes alive — and spending the time to capture those is always worth it.

Create multiple short videos

One of the best things about a full day of filming is that you walk away with more than enough content for just one video. You can easily create at least five 60-90 second videos from that single day of footage. These short videos are perfect for social media, your website, or email campaigns.

Each video can tell a different part of the story. One might focus on why the franchisee chose the brand, another on the balance they've achieved between work and family. This keeps your marketing fresh and engaging without having to repeat the same story over and over.

The power of authenticity

At the end of the day, creating franchise videos that inspire and convert is about capturing real, unscripted moments that reveal the true heart of the franchise. By planning carefully, stepping outside the office, letting people speak in their own words, and dedicating enough time to the process, you'll end up with powerful stories that connect with potential franchisees.

The stories I've captured — like the Glory Days Grill franchisee who went from homeless to owning five locations, or the Handyman Connection veteran who found more time with his family — are real and raw. That's what makes them powerful. It's not about fancy lighting or a perfect script — it's about telling the stories that make people want to be a part of something bigger. When you capture that, you're not just selling a franchise, you're offering a life-changing opportunity.

