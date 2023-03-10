Batteries Plus
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#351 Ranked #404 last year
Initial investment
$222K - $431K
Units as of 2022
725 2% over 3 years
Batteries Plus is one of the largest battery, phone, tablet, light bulb, and fob repair franchises in the United States. Founded in 1988 and based in Hartland, Wisconsin, this franchise operates over 600 U.S. and Puerto Rico locations.

Batteries Plus is one of the first enterprises to effectively respond to the growing battery replacement market and its evolving needs. As a Batteries Plus franchisee, you'll be providing in-store battery replacements, tablet and phone repair, lighting bulb sales, and much more. You'll have access to thousands of battery types, device screens, bulbs, and accessories provided to offer retail, commercial, or government customers whatever they may need.

Why You May Want to Start a Batteries Plus Franchise

Batteries Plus strives to carry exceptional national brands, from batteries covering all applications and standard types to specialty function light bulbs. Batteries Plus stocks hard-to-find products, utilizing business practices with expert know-how to provide quality customer service.

Many industries may rely on Batteries Plus, including healthcare, construction, military, and hospitality. Batteries Plus repairs many phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and e-reader batteries in less than an hour, with their on-site locations available nationwide.

Offering multiple services in one place may make opening a Batteries Plus franchise a unique opportunity, as it could serve as a one-stop-shop solution for consumers. As a franchisee, you also may be able to grow your location from the retail and commercial sales streams. Batteries Plus strives to stay ahead of technology and market evolutions, enabling you to keep offering batteries, screens, or light bulbs that need repair or replacement.

What Might Make a Batteries Plus a Good Choice?

Batteries Plus has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Batteries Plus may empower you to compete in the smartphone screen and battery repair industry and the U.S.'s huge light bulb replacement industry. 

To be part of the Batteries Plus team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Batteries Plus Franchise

To get started with Batteries Plus, you will likely need to submit a franchise request form. If you are chosen to move forward, expect support from the company. Batteries Plus offers leasehold improvements, store fixtures, initial inventory, signage, equipment, and supplies for your franchise. Your business may also benefit from computer hardware and software, a delivery vehicle, and national advertising, particularly for your store's grand opening. 

On acceptance, Batteries Plus may guide you with tools, support, resources, and training, as well as a well-established business system. You should have access to experts that have technical prowess in field operations, real estate, marketing, IT, and trainer support for your build-out, opening, and running of your store.

'Watt' are you waiting for? Get started with Batteries Plus and reach out today!

Company Overview

About Batteries Plus

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Tech Businesses
Founded
1988
Parent Company
Freeman Spogli & Co.
Leadership
Scott Williams, CEO
Corporate Address
1325 Walnut Ridge Dr.
Hartland, WI 53029
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
917
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
725 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Batteries Plus franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$44,500
Initial Investment
$221,679 - $431,072
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Batteries Plus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Batteries Plus landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Batteries Plus ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #351 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #41 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
