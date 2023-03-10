Batteries Plus is one of the largest battery, phone, tablet, light bulb, and fob repair franchises in the United States. Founded in 1988 and based in Hartland, Wisconsin, this franchise operates over 600 U.S. and Puerto Rico locations.

Batteries Plus is one of the first enterprises to effectively respond to the growing battery replacement market and its evolving needs. As a Batteries Plus franchisee, you'll be providing in-store battery replacements, tablet and phone repair, lighting bulb sales, and much more. You'll have access to thousands of battery types, device screens, bulbs, and accessories provided to offer retail, commercial, or government customers whatever they may need.

Why You May Want to Start a Batteries Plus Franchise

Batteries Plus strives to carry exceptional national brands, from batteries covering all applications and standard types to specialty function light bulbs. Batteries Plus stocks hard-to-find products, utilizing business practices with expert know-how to provide quality customer service.

Many industries may rely on Batteries Plus, including healthcare, construction, military, and hospitality. Batteries Plus repairs many phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and e-reader batteries in less than an hour, with their on-site locations available nationwide.

Offering multiple services in one place may make opening a Batteries Plus franchise a unique opportunity, as it could serve as a one-stop-shop solution for consumers. As a franchisee, you also may be able to grow your location from the retail and commercial sales streams. Batteries Plus strives to stay ahead of technology and market evolutions, enabling you to keep offering batteries, screens, or light bulbs that need repair or replacement.

What Might Make a Batteries Plus a Good Choice?

Batteries Plus has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Batteries Plus may empower you to compete in the smartphone screen and battery repair industry and the U.S.'s huge light bulb replacement industry.

To be part of the Batteries Plus team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Batteries Plus Franchise

To get started with Batteries Plus, you will likely need to submit a franchise request form. If you are chosen to move forward, expect support from the company. Batteries Plus offers leasehold improvements, store fixtures, initial inventory, signage, equipment, and supplies for your franchise. Your business may also benefit from computer hardware and software, a delivery vehicle, and national advertising, particularly for your store's grand opening.

On acceptance, Batteries Plus may guide you with tools, support, resources, and training, as well as a well-established business system. You should have access to experts that have technical prowess in field operations, real estate, marketing, IT, and trainer support for your build-out, opening, and running of your store.

'Watt' are you waiting for? Get started with Batteries Plus and reach out today!