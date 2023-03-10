CPR Cell Phone Repair

CPR Cell Phone Repair

Electronics repairs and sales
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#174 Ranked #93 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$50K - $218K
Units as of 2022
471 17% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Cell phone repair companies are needed in this modern era. Technology has become a necessity in the lives of many people. One of the leaders of repair companies is CPR Cell Phone Repairs, which was created in 2004. Since beginning to franchise in 2007, they have opened over 530 locations all over the world. Over 475 of these locations are in the United States, with nearly two dozen more in Canada. This reveals the possible power behind the brand and business model.

One factor behind this unique business is the increasing prices of tech devices, which is prompting people to choose repair over replacement. Another factor is the less disposable modern-day tech design. As a franchisee, you may be joining an industry with a cost-effective, quick build-out approach to retail. CPR Cell Phone Repairs offers cell phone repair services via walk-in, drop-off, or mail-in. The brand also sells smartphones, music players, gaming systems, and other related technologies.

Why You May Want to Start a CPR Cell Phone Repairs Franchise

A CPR Cell Phone Repairs franchise may provide your community with convenient repair services for all mobile technology. Franchisees are not required to be experts on technology. With the company’s proprietary POS system, training program, and supplier partners, you might be able to build on your knowledge and experience over time. As a brand, CPR Cell Phone Repairs may be well-positioned in the large electronic repairs market.

What Might Make CPR Cell Phone Repairs Franchise a Good Choice?

CPR Cell Phone Repairs has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times over the past decade. This evaluation is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Franchisees will need to meet the company's net worth and liquid requirements. You should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a potential franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertisement fees, and potential renewal fees. These investments may give you access to operational and technical training. This includes certifications, proven lead generation, marketing (traditional and digital) systems, national account relations, preferred supplier pricing, and other similar benefits. CPR Cell Phone Repairs is also a partner to several lenders and other third-party financing sources to help you finance your business, should you qualify. 

How Do You Open a CPR Cell Phone Repairs Franchise?

The process for opening a CPR Cell Phone Repairs franchise is as straightforward and typical as can be. Submit an interest form and wait for the brand to respond to your request. If you seem to be a good fit, a franchise representative may contact you for further questions. 

Details will probably come in a Franchise Disclosure Document, which is critical for you to read. It contains all terms, conditions, and every bit of knowledge that you are expected to know about the franchise. If you’re unsure about researching on your own, feel free to consult an expert, such as an accountant or a franchise lawyer. 

After the decision to buy a franchise is approved, you can pay and sign for your store. You will then typically be scheduled for comprehensive training so that you can open your new CPR Cell Phone Repairs franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Industry
Tech Businesses
Related Categories
Electronics Repairs/Sales, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
2004
Leadership
Chris Jourdan, GM Franchise Operations
Corporate Address
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., #300
Independence, OH 44131
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
75
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
471 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0 - $19,900
Initial Investment
$50,350 - $217,900
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee or franchise fee waived on third unit
Royalty Fee
5.8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$285/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
CPR Cell Phone Repair offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
CPR Cell Phone Repair has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like CPR Cell Phone Repair? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where CPR Cell Phone Repair landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where CPR Cell Phone Repair ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #174 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #9 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Electronics Repairs/Sales Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to CPR Cell Phone Repair.

Multivista

Visual documentation services for the construction industry
Ranked #482
Learn More

TeamLogic IT

IT managed services for businesses
Ranked #113
Learn More

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
Ranked #211
Request Info

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing