An elevated approach to home healthcare.

When clients want compassion, quality and the comfort of home during recovery, Boost Home Healthcare delivers on all fronts. Our company is built on the strong foundation and trusted reputation of Best Life Brands. Our team meets rigorous training and medical guidelines to provide better than hospital-level care at home. And our nurse-inspired approach delivers exactly what clients need to boost their recoveries.

Are you ready to follow your entrepreneurial dream and grow a successful business of your own? Join the team.

The need for quality home care is on the rise.

The demand for clinical home healthcare is increasing. That means there's no better time to join this growing space. An investment in your Boost Home Healthcare franchise provides a promising future with unparalleled opportunities for growth and expansion.

Home health is part of the senior care industry, a healthy, competitive market generating $300 billion/year.

In 1998, the gross output in home health was approximately $36 billion. In 2018, it was nearly $87 billion.

Freestanding home health agencies had an aggregate profit margin of 15% in 2017.

Profit margins of for-profit agencies checked in at 16%. Nonprofit agencies saw margins of 11%.

With continuous growth in recent years, now is the time to invest.

Boost your life and prosperity with our franchise opportunities.

You don't need extensive healthcare experience or a ten-page resume. You just need a passion for your community and an entrepreneurial spirit. Traditionally, the most successful Boost franchise owners are those who love what they do, enjoy helping others and make use of our robust training programs.

You're not on your own when you take the step to franchising. Our five-part journey ensures you're supported and positioned for success every step of the way. It includes:

Learning More on Informative Calls and Webinar Submitting Your Application & Review Disclosure Document Meeting the Team Virtually at Confirmation Day Signing the Franchise Agreement Becoming an Official Boost Home Healthcare Franchisee

Why businessowners love being part of the Best Life Brands family

High-Quality Care

We understand the nuances surrounding the home health industry, and we go above and beyond to ensure our patients receive the compassionate care they deserve.

Strong Culture

We focus on our core values to ensure we meet needs along the entire continuum of home care.

Knowledgeable & Caring Support System

By providing continuous training, education, resources and support, we cultivate a kind and experienced team that offers excellent home-based healthcare.