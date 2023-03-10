Boost Home Healthcare

Boost Home Healthcare

Home healthcare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$150K - $262K
Units as of 2022
4
Company Overview

About Boost Home Healthcare

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2021
Parent Company
Best Life Brands
Leadership
J.J. Sorenti, CEO
Corporate Address
900 Wilshire Dr., #102
Troy, MI 48084
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn
An elevated approach to home healthcare.

When clients want compassion, quality and the comfort of home during recovery, Boost Home Healthcare delivers on all fronts. Our company is built on the strong foundation and trusted reputation of Best Life Brands. Our team meets rigorous training and medical guidelines to provide better than hospital-level care at home. And our nurse-inspired approach delivers exactly what clients need to boost their recoveries.

Are you ready to follow your entrepreneurial dream and grow a successful business of your own? Join the team.

The need for quality home care is on the rise.

The demand for clinical home healthcare is increasing. That means there's no better time to join this growing space. An investment in your Boost Home Healthcare franchise provides a promising future with unparalleled opportunities for growth and expansion.

  • Home health is part of the senior care industry, a healthy, competitive market generating $300 billion/year.
  • In 1998, the gross output in home health was approximately $36 billion. In 2018, it was nearly $87 billion.
  • Freestanding home health agencies had an aggregate profit margin of 15% in 2017.
  • Profit margins of for-profit agencies checked in at 16%. Nonprofit agencies saw margins of 11%.
  • With continuous growth in recent years, now is the time to invest.

Boost your life and prosperity with our franchise opportunities.

You don't need extensive healthcare experience or a ten-page resume. You just need a passion for your community and an entrepreneurial spirit. Traditionally, the most successful Boost franchise owners are those who love what they do, enjoy helping others and make use of our robust training programs.

You're not on your own when you take the step to franchising. Our five-part journey ensures you're supported and positioned for success every step of the way. It includes:

  1. Learning More on Informative Calls and Webinar
  2. Submitting Your Application & Review Disclosure Document
  3. Meeting the Team Virtually at Confirmation Day
  4. Signing the Franchise Agreement
  5. Becoming an Official Boost Home Healthcare Franchisee

Why businessowners love being part of the Best Life Brands family

High-Quality Care

We understand the nuances surrounding the home health industry, and we go above and beyond to ensure our patients receive the compassionate care they deserve.

Strong Culture

We focus on our core values to ensure we meet needs along the entire continuum of home care.

Knowledgeable & Caring Support System

By providing continuous training, education, resources and support, we cultivate a kind and experienced team that offers excellent home-based healthcare.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
37
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Boost Home Healthcare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$149,550 - $261,580
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Boost Home Healthcare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32-40 hours
Classroom Training
58 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

