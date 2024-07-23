A new test run indicates that the popular Snack Wraps — off the U.S. menu since 2016 — may return soon.

Last December, McDonald's confirmed the fan-favorite Snack Wrap will return to menus. Although it hasn't announced an official return date, the announcement sparked excitement among dedicated fans of the product. The wrap was a convenient and portable option for customers looking for a snack-sized meal. Although customers liked the taste and versatility, McDonald's took the Snack Wrap off the U.S. menu in 2016.

McDonald's USA president Joel Erlinger revealed that the Snack Wrap's return is part of McDonald's long-term strategy for its McCrispy Chicken Tenders. These tenders will also feature in a new McCrispy Snack Wrap.

So, the news that McDonald's was testing McCrispy Chicken Strips over the weekend at several locations in North Carolina has given hope to the Snack Wrap faithful that the popular item they love is on its way back.

Other fast-food brands have recently added similar snack-sized items to their menus. Last year, Burger King launched a similar product, BK Royal Crispy Wraps. KFC added a line of wraps to its menu earlier this year along with Subway, which launched a line of Middle Eastern-inspired flatbread wraps. Wendy's also added a wrap lineup in 2023.

