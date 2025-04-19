Your Clients Are Using AI to Replace You — Do These 3 Things Before They Do Harness these three steps to audit, evolve and future-proof your offer before AI replaces you.

By Ben Angel

Key Takeaways

  • AI now does 80% of what service pros offer — cheaper and faster. Clients are watching.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you think using AI to save time is enough — you're already at risk.

Your clients aren't just admiring your efficiency. They're studying it to replace you. AI now delivers 80% of what most service providers offer — at a fraction of the cost. Freelancers, consultants and agencies are getting blindsided as their clients quietly build AI workflows that eliminate the need to rehire. In this video, I'll show you how to flip the script and become irreplaceable.

While most professionals are still stuck using AI for content drafts or task automation, the smartest entrepreneurs are repositioning themselves as designers of outcomes, not just doers of work.

Inside, you'll learn the three steps to audit, evolve, and future-proof your offer — before your clients replace it.

  • How to spot the hidden weakness in your offer before your clients do
    If you don't audit your service, your clients will — and when they realize AI can do it faster and cheaper, it's game over. I'll show you the first move to make now.

  • Why "doing the work" is making you replaceable — and what to do instead
    Execution used to be enough. Not anymore. Discover how to shift into the only role AI can't automate (and clients will actually pay a premium for).

  • The one thing AI can't replicate — and why it's now your greatest asset
    It's not your skills. It's not your speed. Learn how to turn your story and perspective into a positioning moat that makes you untouchable — even if AI clones your voice.

Whether you're a solo consultant or leading a lean team, this is your blueprint for staying one step ahead of AI — and 10 steps ahead of your competition.

Download the free "AI Success Kit" (limited time only). And you'll also get a free chapter from my brand new book, "The Wolf is at The Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World."
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Couple Started a Side Hustle to Improve a 'Terribly Made' Bathroom Essential. Now the Business Earns More Than $3 Million a Year.

Michael Fine and Lisa Schulner-Fine launched lifestyle brand Quiet Town in 2016 and have been growing it ever since.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

What's Open on Easter Sunday? Costco and Target Will Close, But One Major Retailer Will Be Open. Here's What To Know.

The stock market was closed for Good Friday on April 18. Here's what's closed for Easter Sunday, April 20.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

The One Mistake Is Putting Your Brand Reputation at Risk — and Most Startups Still Make It

Many businesses pour resources into branding and marketing but overlook PR — yet it's PR that builds the trust, credibility, and reputation that turn attention into lasting revenue in a crowded market.

By Scott Bartnick
Leadership

Here's What It Takes to Evolve From Hands-On Founder to Strategic CEO

Making the leap from founder to CEO requires more than just growth — it demands a shift in mindset.

By Nicholas Leighton
Marketing

If You're Using ChatGPT This Way as a Marketer, You're Missing Out on Its Full Potential. Here's How to Maximize Your Results.

The real value of AI isn't in what you ask — it's in how you shape the conversation. Mastering prompt interactions means better content, sharper thinking and fewer generic outputs.

By Scott Baradell