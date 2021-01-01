Signing out of account, Standby...
Matthew Haller
President and CEO of the International Franchise Association
Matthew Haller is President & CEO for the International Franchise Association.
During his tenure leading IFA’s advocacy strategy, Matt expanded the association’s lobbying, coalition building, grassroots, research and communications capabilities and took on some of our more difficult challenges, including defending the business model against the joint employer threat and significant legislative and regulatory issues at the federal, state & local levels. During the pandemic, he led the team’s focus on helping the franchise business model survive, ensuring the Paycheck Protection Program and other relief efforts included eligibility for franchise businesses, while working with the internal team to innovate how to provide IFA members real value for their membership in the association.
Follow Matthew Haller on Social
Latest
Why Franchises Hire More People, Drive More Sales, and Pay Better Wages Than Non-Franchise Businesses
The CEO of the International Franchise Association details a new report on franchising's economic impact.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Kristy Carruthers
CEO of SHEcorporated
-
Jonathan Riff
Principal Brand Architect & Experience Designer
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Kelly Lynn Adams
Executive, Life & Leadership Coach, Business Strategist, & Speaker
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager
-
Sathish Muthukrishnan
Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer of Ally Financial
-
Reenita Malhotra Hora
CEO of Chapter by Episode Productions
-
Nate Gardner
Chief Customer Officer at MX