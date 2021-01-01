Matthew Haller is President & CEO for the International Franchise Association.

During his tenure leading IFA’s advocacy strategy, Matt expanded the association’s lobbying, coalition building, grassroots, research and communications capabilities and took on some of our more difficult challenges, including defending the business model against the joint employer threat and significant legislative and regulatory issues at the federal, state & local levels. During the pandemic, he led the team’s focus on helping the franchise business model survive, ensuring the Paycheck Protection Program and other relief efforts included eligibility for franchise businesses, while working with the internal team to innovate how to provide IFA members real value for their membership in the association.