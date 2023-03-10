The Little Gym is one of the leading children's enrichment companies in the United States. The company was founded in 1976 by Robin Wes, a kinesiologist, musician, and innovative educator. West created The Little Gym to offer a conducive nurturing environment for children. This non-competitive space is ideal for children to explore their physical development, while also promoting emotional, intellectual, and social growth.

The Little Gym currently operates in dozens of countries, and franchisees operate these units. The Little Gym offers classes in dance, gymnastics, kinder music, and karate. There are also enjoyable extras like birthday parties, parents' survival nights, and camps. Since it began franchising in 1992, the company has grown to over 300 gym franchises.

Why You May Want to Start a The Little Gym Franchise?

By opening a The Little Gym franchise, you will be given the opportunity to witness the amazing journey of child development. The company offers its franchisees a chance to make a difference in the lives of kids, families, and the community. Becoming a franchisee can be a fulfilling experience. The company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The Little Gym company offers an extensive training program to ensure that franchisees have everything they need to operate their business. The company's training department is there to ensure that you get off to a great start as you learn the ropes of the business. New franchisees have access to real-life gym sessions, hands-on training, and refresher courses. To ensure you have mastered the required skills, The Little Gym franchise will take you through a multi-day internship on opening and operating a gym.

What Might Make a The Little Gym Franchise a Good Choice?

As with any other business, specific factors like labor costs, commercial lease rates, and, most importantly, franchise location are very important to consider when opening a The Little Gym franchise. There may continue to be a high demand for the services offered by The Little Gym. With proven systems, The Little Gym provides franchisees with the best chance to continue operations while working at a job you find enjoyable.

Many potential franchisees wonder what the cost of opening a gym will be. To be part of The Little Gym franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees made up of royalty fees and advertising fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Start a The Little Gym Franchise?

To start a The Little Gym franchise, submit an initial inquiry. If a The Little Gym franchise representative approves of your inquiry, you may receive an email with the candidate qualification summary and franchise information to review. If you satisfy the application requirements, you may then visit company headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During your visit to headquarters, you may meet and interact with the company's executive team. If you decide that you would like to pursue the opportunity and they agree, the franchisor will give you a Franchise Disclosure Document to review. After reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document and completing various interviews and background checks, The Little Gym will notify you if a franchise has been awarded.