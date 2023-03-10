Signing out of account, Standby...
The Little GymChild-development/fitness programs
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#489 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$320K - $509K
- Units as of 2022
-
345 19% over 3 years
The Little Gym is one of the leading children's enrichment companies in the United States. The company was founded in 1976 by Robin Wes, a kinesiologist, musician, and innovative educator. West created The Little Gym to offer a conducive nurturing environment for children. This non-competitive space is ideal for children to explore their physical development, while also promoting emotional, intellectual, and social growth.
The Little Gym currently operates in dozens of countries, and franchisees operate these units. The Little Gym offers classes in dance, gymnastics, kinder music, and karate. There are also enjoyable extras like birthday parties, parents' survival nights, and camps. Since it began franchising in 1992, the company has grown to over 300 gym franchises.
Why You May Want to Start a The Little Gym Franchise?
By opening a The Little Gym franchise, you will be given the opportunity to witness the amazing journey of child development. The company offers its franchisees a chance to make a difference in the lives of kids, families, and the community. Becoming a franchisee can be a fulfilling experience. The company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
The Little Gym company offers an extensive training program to ensure that franchisees have everything they need to operate their business. The company's training department is there to ensure that you get off to a great start as you learn the ropes of the business. New franchisees have access to real-life gym sessions, hands-on training, and refresher courses. To ensure you have mastered the required skills, The Little Gym franchise will take you through a multi-day internship on opening and operating a gym.
What Might Make a The Little Gym Franchise a Good Choice?
As with any other business, specific factors like labor costs, commercial lease rates, and, most importantly, franchise location are very important to consider when opening a The Little Gym franchise. There may continue to be a high demand for the services offered by The Little Gym. With proven systems, The Little Gym provides franchisees with the best chance to continue operations while working at a job you find enjoyable.
Many potential franchisees wonder what the cost of opening a gym will be. To be part of The Little Gym franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees made up of royalty fees and advertising fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Start a The Little Gym Franchise?
To start a The Little Gym franchise, submit an initial inquiry. If a The Little Gym franchise representative approves of your inquiry, you may receive an email with the candidate qualification summary and franchise information to review. If you satisfy the application requirements, you may then visit company headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.
During your visit to headquarters, you may meet and interact with the company's executive team. If you decide that you would like to pursue the opportunity and they agree, the franchisor will give you a Franchise Disclosure Document to review. After reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document and completing various interviews and background checks, The Little Gym will notify you if a franchise has been awarded.
Company Overview
About The Little Gym
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Fitness Programs, Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness , Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1976
- Parent Company
- Unleashed Brands LLC
- Leadership
- Nancy Bigley, Brand President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2350 Airport Fwy., #505
Bedford, TX 76022
More from The Little Gym
The Little Gym is the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 years. The company was founded in 1976 by Robin Wes, a kinesiologist, musician, and innovative educator. Wes created The Little Gym to offer a conducive nurturing environment for children. This non-competitive space is ideal for children to explore their physical development, while also promoting emotional, intellectual, and social growth.
The Little Gym currently operates throughout the United States and in dozens of countries. The Little Gym offers classes in dance, gymnastics, Kindermusic, and karate. There are also enjoyable extras like birthday parties, parents' survival nights, and camps. Since it began franchising in 1992, the company has grown to over 400 locations.
No one tops The Little Gym International, Inc. at developing age-appropriate events—it’s why we’re the top choice among kids’ gym franchises. We are passionate about celebrating childhood and are proud to work with renowned partners and brands that share our core values and beliefs. Our proprietary, detailed lesson plans allow you and your team to easily deliver exceptional programs in your community.
Our programs include:
- Parent/Child—Suitable for children between four months and 3 years old, these classes promote early development and lay a foundation for a child's critical first few years.
- Pre-K/Kindergarten Gymnastics‐ The preschool gymnastics program helps children ages 3 to 6 channel their boundless energy and reach developmental milestones in a fun, structured environment.
- Grade School Gymnastics‐ Kids tackle new challenges at their own skill level in a fun, supportive environment in this grade school gymnastics program.
Franchise Ownership With The Little Gym
By opening a The Little Gym franchise, you will be given the opportunity to witness the amazing journey of child development. The company offers its franchisees a chance to make a difference in the lives of kids, families, and the community. Becoming a franchisee can be a fulfilling experience. The company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade as a top children’s franchise.
Every new franchise owner can count on comprehensive training and support to grow their business. Support covers every area of the business, from pre-opening to business growth and ongoing guidance from a dedicated field consultant. The franchise roadmap to success also includes the latest technologies in youth enrichment with custom dashboards for benchmarking and tracking the success of the gym.
Is The Little Gym Right For You?
Opportunities are still available in prime territories and The Little Gym has its sights set on more growth. The brand’s thriving system is filled with franchisees from all walks of life, ranging from current business owners and teachers to marketing and sales executives. No gymnastics or childcare background is required to be a children’s fitness franchise owner. The Little Gym is seeking entrepreneurs passionate about kids who possess qualities such as:
- Existing owners looking to diversify their portfolios in the youth enrichment space
- Passionate about impacting multiple communities
- Experience leading teams
- Works on the business, not in the business
- Understands our core customers but has a team to interact with them
- Systems and processes oriented
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1992 (31 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 41
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 345 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Little Gym franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $320,100 - $508,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000 - $750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000 - $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Little Gym has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 29-32 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30-44 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Little Gym landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Little Gym ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
