The first Glory Days Grill opened in 1996. The owners wanted to offer customers a family-oriented restaurant that showcased the positive side of sports. Glory Days Grill was to be more than a restaurant where people went to watch sports. Instead, it was to be where families could gather to watch sports, or local teams could gather after a game to build camaraderie.
With more than 25 years of utilizing a proven business model, Glory Days Grill has opened more than 35 locations, with more in the works. Of those 35, more than a few are franchised units.
Are you ready to relive your glory days and open a Glory Days Grill? Let's find out!
Why You May Want to Start a Glory Days Grill Franchise
The Glory Days Grill strives to offer excellent food and drinks that do not break the bank. This is food for everyone, not just those with a select palate. There are burgers, pasta dishes, gluten-free options, other allergy-conscious dishes, and many options for the kids.
Glory Days Grill franchisees should be sports enthusiasts with a desire to give their community a place to gather and watch sports while encouraging budding athletes. A Glory Days Grill franchisee should probably also have experience as a restaurant operator. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
What Might Make a Glory Days Grill Franchise a Good Choice?
One thing that may make the Glory Days Grill different from other sports restaurants is the personalized touches. Each table may feature an individual television speaker at every table. The customers can control the speaker's volume so as not to miss a moment of the big game.
To be part of the Glory Days Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
As a franchisee, you may be expected to manage more than one Glory Days Grill franchise location. That may seem like a huge responsibility to take on, but it could be extremely beneficial in the end.
How To Open a Glory Days Grill Franchise
As you decide if opening a Glory Days Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Glory Days Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
The Glory Days Grill corporate office, which is located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will provide franchisees with a hands-on training program. The program includes help selecting a location, restaurant design and construction, equipment lists, and more. After opening, franchisees will have consultation and support available to them through a franchise manager.
As you complete your due diligence period, take time to write out a business plan and make a list of questions for the corporate office.
Company Overview
About Glory Days Grill
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2004 (19 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 30
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 39 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Glory Days Grill franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,696,500 - $2,526,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $750,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 300 hours
- Classroom Training
- 100 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
