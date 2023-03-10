Glory Days Grill

Sports-themed restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #386 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.7M - $2.5M
Units as of 2021
39 25.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The first Glory Days Grill opened in 1996. The owners wanted to offer customers a family-oriented restaurant that showcased the positive side of sports. Glory Days Grill was to be more than a restaurant where people went to watch sports. Instead, it was to be where families could gather to watch sports, or local teams could gather after a game to build camaraderie.

With more than 25 years of utilizing a proven business model, Glory Days Grill has opened more than 35 locations, with more in the works. Of those 35, more than a few are franchised units.

Are you ready to relive your glory days and open a Glory Days Grill? Let's find out!

Why You May Want to Start a Glory Days Grill Franchise

The Glory Days Grill strives to offer excellent food and drinks that do not break the bank. This is food for everyone, not just those with a select palate. There are burgers, pasta dishes, gluten-free options, other allergy-conscious dishes, and many options for the kids.

Glory Days Grill franchisees should be sports enthusiasts with a desire to give their community a place to gather and watch sports while encouraging budding athletes. A Glory Days Grill franchisee should probably also have experience as a restaurant operator. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

What Might Make a Glory Days Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

One thing that may make the Glory Days Grill different from other sports restaurants is the personalized touches. Each table may feature an individual television speaker at every table. The customers can control the speaker's volume so as not to miss a moment of the big game.

To be part of the Glory Days Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

As a franchisee, you may be expected to manage more than one Glory Days Grill franchise location. That may seem like a huge responsibility to take on, but it could be extremely beneficial in the end. 

How To Open a Glory Days Grill Franchise

As you decide if opening a Glory Days Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Glory Days Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

The Glory Days Grill corporate office, which is located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will provide franchisees with a hands-on training program. The program includes help selecting a location, restaurant design and construction, equipment lists, and more. After opening, franchisees will have consultation and support available to them through a franchise manager.

As you complete your due diligence period, take time to write out a business plan and make a list of questions for the corporate office.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Glory Days Grill

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Glory Days Inc.
Leadership
Jeff Newman, President
Corporate Address
9426 Stewartown Rd. Ste 2E
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
39 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Glory Days Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$1,696,500 - $2,526,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$750,000
Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
300 hours
Classroom Training
100 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Glory Days Grill? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Glory Days Grill landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Glory Days Grill ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #4 in Sports Bars/Pubs in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Glory Days Grill.

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired food
Ranked #1
Learn More

Lendio

Small-business financing
Ranked #143
Request Info

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing