The first Glory Days Grill opened in 1996. The owners wanted to offer customers a family-oriented restaurant that showcased the positive side of sports. Glory Days Grill was to be more than a restaurant where people went to watch sports. Instead, it was to be where families could gather to watch sports, or local teams could gather after a game to build camaraderie.

With more than 25 years of utilizing a proven business model, Glory Days Grill has opened more than 35 locations, with more in the works. Of those 35, more than a few are franchised units.

Are you ready to relive your glory days and open a Glory Days Grill? Let's find out!

Why You May Want to Start a Glory Days Grill Franchise

The Glory Days Grill strives to offer excellent food and drinks that do not break the bank. This is food for everyone, not just those with a select palate. There are burgers, pasta dishes, gluten-free options, other allergy-conscious dishes, and many options for the kids.

Glory Days Grill franchisees should be sports enthusiasts with a desire to give their community a place to gather and watch sports while encouraging budding athletes. A Glory Days Grill franchisee should probably also have experience as a restaurant operator. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

What Might Make a Glory Days Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

One thing that may make the Glory Days Grill different from other sports restaurants is the personalized touches. Each table may feature an individual television speaker at every table. The customers can control the speaker's volume so as not to miss a moment of the big game.

To be part of the Glory Days Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

As a franchisee, you may be expected to manage more than one Glory Days Grill franchise location. That may seem like a huge responsibility to take on, but it could be extremely beneficial in the end.

How To Open a Glory Days Grill Franchise

As you decide if opening a Glory Days Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Glory Days Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

The Glory Days Grill corporate office, which is located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will provide franchisees with a hands-on training program. The program includes help selecting a location, restaurant design and construction, equipment lists, and more. After opening, franchisees will have consultation and support available to them through a franchise manager.

As you complete your due diligence period, take time to write out a business plan and make a list of questions for the corporate office.