Schlotzsky’s is a restaurant founded in 1971 by Don and Dolores Dissman. It prides itself on a special menu that leaves customers full and satisfied. Schlotzsky's menu items include sandwiches, salads, soups, pizzas, vegetarian dishes, and desserts.

Schlotzsky’s has been in the franchise business since 1976, and it has over 300 franchise units in the United States. It is a fast food joint and a subsidiary of Focus Brands.

If you are looking to franchise a fast food restaurant, Schlotzsky's might be just what you are looking for. Before starting your Schlotzsky's franchise, you will complete comprehensive training to perfect your restaurant skills and experience.

Why You May Want to Start a Schlotzsky's Franchise

Schlotzsky's food items use quality ingredients, giving them a unique taste. The restaurants are designed to make Schlotzsky's an attractive hangout for family nights and date nights alike.

Customers are continually looking for a quick lunch or dinner due to busy work schedules. Many families now prefer take-out to home-prepared meals due to other commitments. Schlotzskys, being a well-known brand, gives franchisees an excellent opportunity to provide take-out meals to hungry diners.

Additionally, Schlotzsky’s has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 every year since 2013. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

You don't need prior restaurant or franchising experience to franchise with Schlotzsky’s. The company offers exclusive training to franchisees, both on the job and in classroom sessions. However, you will need a few experienced people on your team to run the restaurant with the greatest efficiency.

What Might Make a Schlotzsky's Franchise a Good Choice?

Before you make any investments, you should consult your financial planner and attorney to review your decision to franchise with Schlotzsky’s.

Franchisees need to meet company set liquid cash requirements, along with the financial investment required to open a Schlotzsky’s franchise. With your financial investment, you may receive third-party financing for your franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Start a Schlotzsky's Franchise

As you make your decision concerning franchising with Schlotzsky’s, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. You want to make sure that the community around you would react positively to a new fast food restaurant and that there’s not too much competition already.

Progression through the franchise process may look different for everyone, but you can expect various interviews and discussions with the executive management of Schlotzsky's. You may also receive a tour of corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and an existing Schlotzsky's location.

After final approval to franchise with Schlotzsky’s, the company will identify the most suitable location to build the franchise. Additionally, Schlotzsky’s will offer comprehensive training for four weeks to you and your team. This will help you familiarize yourself with the franchise operations. Once you are through with the training, you will be ready to open the doors of your Schlotzsky's franchise.