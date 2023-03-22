Schlotzsky's
Request More Information
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#202 Ranked #301 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$523K - $1.6M
Units as of 2022
323 8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Schlotzsky’s is a restaurant founded in 1971 by Don and Dolores Dissman. It prides itself on a special menu that leaves customers full and satisfied. Schlotzsky's menu items include sandwiches, salads, soups, pizzas, vegetarian dishes, and desserts.

Schlotzsky’s has been in the franchise business since 1976, and it has over 300 franchise units in the United States. It is a fast food joint and a subsidiary of Focus Brands.

If you are looking to franchise a fast food restaurant, Schlotzsky's might be just what you are looking for. Before starting your Schlotzsky's franchise, you will complete comprehensive training to perfect your restaurant skills and experience.

Why You May Want to Start a Schlotzsky's Franchise

Schlotzsky's food items use quality ingredients, giving them a unique taste. The restaurants are designed to make Schlotzsky's an attractive hangout for family nights and date nights alike.

Customers are continually looking for a quick lunch or dinner due to busy work schedules. Many families now prefer take-out to home-prepared meals due to other commitments. Schlotzskys, being a well-known brand, gives franchisees an excellent opportunity to provide take-out meals to hungry diners.

Additionally, Schlotzsky’s has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 every year since 2013. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

You don't need prior restaurant or franchising experience to franchise with Schlotzsky’s. The company offers exclusive training to franchisees, both on the job and in classroom sessions. However, you will need a few experienced people on your team to run the restaurant with the greatest efficiency.

What Might Make a Schlotzsky's Franchise a Good Choice?

Before you make any investments, you should consult your financial planner and attorney to review your decision to franchise with Schlotzsky’s.

Franchisees need to meet company set liquid cash requirements, along with the financial investment required to open a Schlotzsky’s franchise. With your financial investment, you may receive third-party financing for your franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll. 

How To Start a Schlotzsky's Franchise

As you make your decision concerning franchising with Schlotzsky’s, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. You want to make sure that the community around you would react positively to a new fast food restaurant and that there’s not too much competition already.

Progression through the franchise process may look different for everyone, but you can expect various interviews and discussions with the executive management of Schlotzsky's. You may also receive a tour of corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and an existing Schlotzsky's location. 

After final approval to franchise with Schlotzsky’s, the company will identify the most suitable location to build the franchise. Additionally, Schlotzsky’s will offer comprehensive training for four weeks to you and your team. This will help you  familiarize yourself with the franchise operations. Once you are through with the training, you will be ready to open the doors of your Schlotzsky's franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Schlotzsky's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Focus Brands
Leadership
Shelley Harris, Restaurant Category President
Corporate Address
5620 Glenridge Dr. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30342
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from Schlotzsky's

Home of The Original® Oven-Baked Sandwich.

’Our food is unique. Our customers are loyal. We offer something that they can’t get anywhere else. We are fast, convenient, and consistent. Our sandwich bread and pizza crust is baked fresh-from-scratch each morning. And with life’s current demands, where else can you get a whole pizza at the drive-thru, in less than 4 minutes?’ --Viral Patel, Franchise Owner with 23 Locations

People have been craving Schlotzsky's® since we first opened our doors on South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, in 1971. Back then, there was only one sandwich on the menu, The Original®, and that sandwich made us famous. These days, our loyal fans aren't the only ones raving about us. The restaurant industry has been giving us love, too. Now, we're ready to impress a whole new generation of diners by adding bold, new menu items and a cool new look. Add to that our passionate franchise owners who aren’t afraid to be a little bit different, and you’ve got a winner—you’ve got Schlotzsky’s

Your Schlotzsky's® can fulfill fans' desires for delicious food nearly anywhere thanks to our flexible footprints, including freestanding drive-thrus, end cap drive-thrus, in-line and non-traditional restaurants. We even have cobranding opportunities with our sister brands like Cinnabon®. It's just one more way Schlotzsky's® stands out from the crowd.

  • Culinary Innovation
    From state-of-the-art test kitchens to a broad base of food science expertise, we're perfectly positioned to lead the future of food.
  • Well-Known Name
    They may not be able to spell it, but your fans will never be able to forget our well-crafted brand.
  • Support Provided by Industry Leaders
    Focus Brands® brings big-name support to your franchise as a leading developer of iconic, global foodservice brands.
  • In-House Marketing
    National, local and seasonal marketing campaigns are designed by our in-house experts to drive traffic to your franchise locations.
  • Strategic Supply Chain
    Leveraged spend management across Focus Brands portfolio.
  • Robust Digital Platform
    Through intelligence gathering and benchmarking, you'll be more connected to your customers and better able to meet their needs.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1976 (47 years)
# of employees at HQ
67
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
323 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Schlotzsky's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,500
Initial Investment
$522,570 - $1,635,380
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $1,900,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000 - $650,000
Veteran Incentives
$15,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Schlotzsky's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
200 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Schlotzsky's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Schlotzsky's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #202 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Food

Ranked #4 in Miscellaneous Sandwiches in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing