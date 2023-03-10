Signing out of account, Standby...
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$70K - $202K
- Units as of 2022
-
146 17.7% over 3 years
Going ‘mutts’ trying to figure out the best food choice for pets? Pet Wants might just be a solid fix for your pet food needs.
Michele Hobbs, the founder of Pet Wants, developed the idea from a place of frustration and lack of food choice. Her beloved dog was sick, and she could not find the reason why. When she finally determined that the commercial dog food she was buying was not benefiting her sick pup, she formulated her own dog food, creating Pet Wants in 2010.
Pet Wants has been franchising since 2015. It provides pet owners with fresh and nutritious pet food that is free from additives and fillers. This business has sought to tap into the increasing demand for better and more healthy pet food, offering an alternative from the average generic variety of pet foods currently available.
Why You May Want to Start a Pet Wants Franchise
If you are looking to have a stake in the pet food industry, opening a Pet Wants franchise could be a solid business opportunity. Because Pet Wants is a pet food franchise that produces fresh pet food for beloved pets, franchisees should desire to provide a healthy and affordable alternative for pet owners.
Many American families own either a cat or a dog which translates to a high demand for nutritious pet food. Demand may increase the need for a product, potentially making Pet Wants a solid business to own and operate.
What Might Make a Pet Wants Franchise a Good Choice?
Pet Wants products are made from whole fresh ingredients, and pet owners may see and smell the quality of this nutritious food. Pet Wants ingredients are expected to be put together and sent directly to a store in quantities, filling the fresh food void in the pet food franchise market.
Pet Wants offers two options for interested franchisees: an online retail store that focuses on home deliveries and a location storefront. The presence of a choice may increase your flexibility as a franchisee. If franchisees choose a storefront, they will only carry Pet Wants food, preventing competitors from carrying the products.
How To Open a Pet Wants Franchise
To be part of the Pet Wants team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you are prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pet Wants team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pet Wants franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
Fur-get about generic meals for your animals and get started with a Pet Wants franchise!
Company Overview
About Pet Wants
What is it?
- Pet Wants provides exclusive, high-quality, fresh, and nutritious pet food delivered right to customers’ homes with our mobile business model.
- Pet Wants also has a brick-and-mortar retail model which allows customers to see and learn about products in person.
- Pet Wants franchisees have the option to choose which model they would like to invest in. All retail locations include delivery operations.
- Pet Wants owners also offer premium lines of additional pet products from carefully curated vendors as an additional source of revenue.
How does it make money?
- Customers pay Pet Wants owners directly for their products.
- Pet Wants Franchise support staff provides lead generation support for their owners through digital marketing efforts
- Pet Wants owners participate in local events to promote their business and sell products
Who is it for?
- Successful Pet Wants Franchise owners are entrepreneurial, driven to succeed and passionate about pets and helping pet owners. Business management experience is a plus. No special knowledge of pet nutrition and pet health needs is necessary.
- People seeking an affordable and home-based business
What would you do as a franchisee?
- Network, market and promote your business within your community to gain customers
- Become an expert on Pet Wants products and provide advice to customers
- Nurture and maintain positive relationships with customers to encourage recurring business
- Make regular deliveries of fresh pet food to your customers
Overview
- Spending on fresh, nutritious pet food is at an all-time high and the demand for consumer product delivery has skyrocketed, making it a great time to own a Pet Wants franchise.
- Over 100 Pet Wants owners have invested in their lives and futures by becoming a Pet Wants franchisee. When you join the Pet Wants franchise system, you are entering into a partnership with a proven business system. You become a small business owner, but you get big business support, training, marketing and technology. Franchising provides entrepreneurs the opportunity to launch a nationally recognized business without the hassles of a start-up. Pet Wants franchise owners are provided with hands-on training, business coaching, marketing and technology support.
- Pet owners are starting to hold pet food to the same high standards as they do the food they put on their own tables. Spending on premium and custom-made pet foods is skyrocketing.
- Consumer demand for products that can be delivered safely and conveniently to their homes has also skyrocketed.
Why Pet Wants?
- The People – Our franchise owner network of peers, the business coaches and operations support staff are a strong community. From on-boarding and business coaching, to marketing, technology and operational support, the Pet Wants support team is there to guide new and existing owners to success.
- Marketing Support & Operational Support – At Pet Wants, our franchisees are constantly surrounded by support from both our Marketing Department and our Operations Team. We provide national and local marketing assistance through digital marketing strategies, national publicity, and local lead generation support. Our operations team provides you with your own dedicated business coach to help guide you through all the details of owning a Pet Wants franchise.
- Products – Pet Wants provides its owners with the highest quality, freshest custom-made pet foods and treats available, which are exclusive to the brand. Our franchise owners also offer a carefully curated selection of other pet products including health-conscious pet salves, balms, and sprays.
- Strategic Start – Pet Wants is part of Strategic Franchising Systems, which includes four other service-based brands including The Growth Coach. An added benefit to joining the Strategic Franchising family of brands is complimentary business and sales coaching from a member of The Growth Coach team. In addition to your dedicated Pet Wants coach, a Growth Coach will also be available to provide business strategy, sales coaching, and accountability for the first six months after launch.
The Winner’s Circle – Franchise Fee Reimbursement Program!
The Winner’s Circle is an incentive-based program that allows new franchise owners the opportunity to gain full franchise fee reimbursement within their first year of operations. Franchise owners who enroll in the Winner’s Circle program will become eligible for initial fee reimbursement after obtaining required milestones. This program truly incentivizes our new owners to utilize all their resources to reach their first-year goals to reach the Winner’s Circle. Winner’s Circle members will be recognized at the yearly Franchise Conference.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 23
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 146 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pet Wants franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $42,500
- Initial Investment
- $70,330 - $202,000
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,000 off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pet Wants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 36 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pet Wants landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
