Going ‘mutts’ trying to figure out the best food choice for pets? Pet Wants might just be a solid fix for your pet food needs.

Michele Hobbs, the founder of Pet Wants, developed the idea from a place of frustration and lack of food choice. Her beloved dog was sick, and she could not find the reason why. When she finally determined that the commercial dog food she was buying was not benefiting her sick pup, she formulated her own dog food, creating Pet Wants in 2010.

Pet Wants has been franchising since 2015. It provides pet owners with fresh and nutritious pet food that is free from additives and fillers. This business has sought to tap into the increasing demand for better and more healthy pet food, offering an alternative from the average generic variety of pet foods currently available.

Why You May Want to Start a Pet Wants Franchise

If you are looking to have a stake in the pet food industry, opening a Pet Wants franchise could be a solid business opportunity. Because Pet Wants is a pet food franchise that produces fresh pet food for beloved pets, franchisees should desire to provide a healthy and affordable alternative for pet owners.

Many American families own either a cat or a dog which translates to a high demand for nutritious pet food. Demand may increase the need for a product, potentially making Pet Wants a solid business to own and operate.

What Might Make a Pet Wants Franchise a Good Choice?

Pet Wants products are made from whole fresh ingredients, and pet owners may see and smell the quality of this nutritious food. Pet Wants ingredients are expected to be put together and sent directly to a store in quantities, filling the fresh food void in the pet food franchise market.

Pet Wants offers two options for interested franchisees: an online retail store that focuses on home deliveries and a location storefront. The presence of a choice may increase your flexibility as a franchisee. If franchisees choose a storefront, they will only carry Pet Wants food, preventing competitors from carrying the products.

How To Open a Pet Wants Franchise

To be part of the Pet Wants team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you are prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pet Wants team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pet Wants franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Fur-get about generic meals for your animals and get started with a Pet Wants franchise!