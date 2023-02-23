The Top 12 Pet Franchises You Can Buy in 2023

From pet supplies to behavioral training, explore the best pet-centric businesses on the market.

Ready to buy a franchise? If you're an animal lover, you may want to consider one of the top pet franchises as your next business venture.

Whether you're all about dogs or have a soft spot for cats, tropical fish, reptiles or birds, you can transform your passion for your pets and animals into a full-fledged business.

From pet supplies to grooming to behavioral training and more, these 12 pet franchises are a great place to start, based on our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Initial franchise fee: $49,900

Initial investment: $454,870-$1,524,200

Number of U.S. units: 400

Pet Supplies Plus has a mission to be "America's Favorite Neighborhood Pet Store." Pet Supplies Plus values the love people have for their pets, the extent they will go to get them what they need and the importance of being the go-to store for expert advice and best-in-class customer experience.

Initial franchise fee: $49,900

Initial investment: $688,312-$1,806,803

Number of U.S. units: 176

Established in 2002, Dogtopia revolutionized pet care services by focusing on quality, transparency and safety. Dogtopia's mission is to emphasize education, exercise and socialization for your furry friends. Its facilities are designed to reduce odors, noise levels, illness and accidents, thus keeping your pets as safe and happy as possible.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $300,500-$1,065,500

Number of U.S. units: 75

Since opening in 1967, Petland's mission has been to "match the right pet with the right person." Through its professionally-trained pet consultants, Petland makes this goal a priority. Petland sells tropical fish, small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, domestic birds, puppies and kittens as a full-service pet retail store.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $197,919-$325,763

Number of U.S. units: 336

For decades, Wild Birds Unlimited has aimed to bring together humans and nature under the same blue sky. Founded in 1981, Wild Birds Unlimited was opened to sell the best products to provide people with what they need to enjoy their backyard bird-feeding hobby. More than three decades later, the company still stands by selling quality and affordable bird food, nest boxes, bird feeders and more at its stores.

Related: Why I Opened a Franchise That Is For the Birds – Literally

Initial franchise fee: $59,000

Initial investment: $101,400-$122,250

Number of U.S. units: 194

Dog Training Elite offers seven standard and advanced training services to dog owners, which include service dog training, therapy animal training and anxiety and aggression training. Additionally, the franchise has training services for service dogs owned by veterans or retired military personnel.

Initial franchise fee: $39,500

Initial investment: $214,500-$1,138,000

Number of U.S. units: 152

EarthWise Pet, which was founded in 2005 and has been franchising since 2008, is a pet supplies franchise and an American pet retail and service provider. It strives to provide best-in-class pet nutrition training and grooming services. It also offers a self-wash station for pets and their owners. EarthWise Pet and its franchisees help customers and their pets build and maintain healthy, loving relationships.

Initial franchise fee: $49,000

Initial investment: $358,900-$770,000

Number of U.S. units: 31

Started by one of the founding members of the NYPD canine unit, Hounds Town USA has been providing interactive pet care services since 2000. Hounds Town USA provides daycare, spa, taxi and boarding services for your pets with well-trained staff and no hidden fees.

Initial franchise fee: $49,900

Initial investment: $155,300-$280,400

Number of U.S. units: 155

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming offers best-in-class grooming and a unique retail experience. At Woof Gang, pet owners can pamper their pets with gourmet treats and foods made with love, high-quality pet products, relaxing spa day treatments and grooming services.

Initial franchise fee: $19,950

Initial investment: $179,980-$198,705

Number of U.S. units: 78

Founded in Australia in 1996, Aussie Pet Mobile moved its headquarters to the U.S. in 1999. Aussie Pet Mobile is a mobile business that provides pet grooming services in a Mercedes sprinter van equipped with products and equipment used to bathe and groom dogs and cats.

Related: Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You

Initial franchise fee: $17,500

Initial investment: $29,275-$128,850

Number of U.S. units: 156

Sit Means Sit Dog Training uses a studied, tested, proven and specialized approach to reach its mission of bettering the quality of life with happy, obedient and confident dogs. The company provides dog training for all levels of behavior and needs and often customizes plans for customers. Its training methods have even found success with dogs that struggle with hearing loss.

Initial franchise fee: $50,000

Initial investment: $928,000-$1,658,500

Number of U.S. units: 194

Camp Bow Wow is a dog daycare center with services like overnight boarding and live webcams that enable customers to see their pets from anywhere in the world. Camp Bow Wow offers an alternative to leaving your dog in a kennel, and some have extra services like training and grooming.

Initial franchise fee: $49,500

Initial investment: $271,660-$407,410

Number of U.S. units: 28

Zoom Room, started in 2007, is an indoor dog training gym that emphasizes socializing beloved pets. Beyond training classes, Zoom Room offers organized events and carefully selected pet training products for sale.

For more information on the best franchise opportunities of 2023, check out our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List — a comprehensive list of franchise leaders across various industries. If you're interested in a big-name brand with decades of history or hopping on the next emerging trend, there's something for every prospective franchisee.

Related: How the CEO of Zoom Room is Leading the Way in Dog Training and Education