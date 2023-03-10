Dream Vacations

Dream Vacations is a business travel agency that offers deals to travel-related businesses. They typically provide vacations, cruises, and other travel services using a proprietary system. As a brand, they may provide packages with hotel deals, travel insurance, and grand tours. These deals may be for individuals or groups including couples, business associates, and families.

Dream Vacations was founded in 1991 by its parent company World Travel Holdings and began franchising in 1992. They are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Why You May Want to Open a Dream Vacations Franchise

Dream Vacations may be one of the best operating travel franchises. The brand values its repeat customers, with their customer ratings generally hitting high points. Opening a Dream Vacations franchise might allow you to be affiliated with a well-regarded business and give you access to the resources you may need to thrive as a business professional.

Dream Vacations may have various websites that you can customize to your liking. The websites might be available on both computers and mobile phones with interactive interfaces. With Dream Vacations, you may be invited to fantastic meet-ups like conventions at sea, where you can meet and interact with your peer franchisees.

What Might Make a Dream Vacations Franchise a Good Choice?

To start a Dream Vacations franchise, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. They may offer in-house financing options to cover the franchise fee. In addition, you should prepare yourself to cover ongoing fees, including royalty fees. 

Franchisees may buy and run this franchise from the comforts of their home. You can also run your Dream Vacations franchise as a part-time business. There may be a discount available to U.S. veterans. You might not need experience in the travel industry before you can open your franchise, though it might be beneficial.

Dream Vacations usually provides a few dozen hours of training that covers what you need to know to operate your franchise effectively. It also offers access to 24-hour continuous support. This unique franchise may be known for being innovative and strives to offer the best technology. Dream Vacations has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in installing cutting-edge technology.

Opening a Dream Vacations Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, you may benefit from speaking to a financial planner and franchise attorney.

A Dream Vacations franchise is designed to accommodate most people. Because of the brands' support and training, many people may meet the qualifications. To start your Dream Vacations franchise, you may need to fill out the request information form. From there, you may go through building your franchise with the support of the franchise brand representative.

Your experience level, startup capital, and location may be accessed, and you might be offered options and deals that are available to you as you start your journey with this dream travel franchise. 

Company Overview

About Dream Vacations

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Travel Agencies
Founded
1991
Parent Company
World Travel Holdings
Leadership
Brad and Jeff Tolkin, Co-CEOs/Chairmen
Corporate Address
1201 W. Cypress Creek Rd., #100
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
More from Dream Vacations

Join the BEST Travel Agency

This is your opportunity to turn your business dreams into reality. The Dream Vacations home-based franchise opportunity has changed the lives of over 1,600 franchisees, and it could change yours too. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to join a travel community and create the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of.

The Gold Rush in Travel is Now

The travel industry is exploding, with leisure travel in high demand and vacation are booking in record-breaking numbers. With Dream Vacations, you’re uniquely positioned, as eager travelers seek out the expertise of travel advisors who can help book the perfect getaway.

We are Invested in Your Success

With our on-the-go technology and turn-key marketing, you’ll be able to hit the ground running as a Dream Vacations franchise owner.

  • We support your social media efforts by providing you a FREE auto-social program.
  • We design, build, and send marketing emails on your behalf.
  • Our FREE automated Direct Mail Program is turnkey and funded on your behalf.
  • Booking website and mobile app are accessible from anywhere with internet!

Unmatched Support

We offer everything you need to make sure your business is a successful one!

  • Dedicated Business Development Manager will be there to coach you from the first day you start
  • Initial franchisee training can be taken online or in-person, based on your preference.
  • 1000+ on-demand online training modules via our Virtual Learning Center.
  • Dedicated support team available via phone, email or instant message.

High Value Business with a Low-Cost Investment

As a home-based business, with no inventory, your overhead costs (and risk) are minimal.

  • Initial franchise fee is $10,500 with flexible financing; you can get started for $3,500 down.
  • Up to a 30% discount for U.S. Veterans, military spouses, first responders, medical professionals, teachers, and more.
  • Earn 100% of the highest commission rates in the industry
 
 
How I Turned a Side Hustle into a Million-Dollar Travel Business

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
105
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1,618 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dream Vacations franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$495 - $10,500
Initial Investment
$1,795 - $21,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee; training fee waived for business partner; training fee waived for first veteran/military spouse associate, reduced by 50% for additional veteran/military associates
Royalty Fee
1.5-3%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Dream Vacations offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
82
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Dream Vacations landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Dream Vacations ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #67 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #2 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #7 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Travel Agencies Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #18 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Updated: December 12th, 2022
