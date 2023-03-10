Signing out of account, Standby...
Dream VacationsTravel agencies
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#67 Ranked #82 last year
- Initial investment
-
$2K - $21K
- Units as of 2022
-
1,618 13.0% over 3 years
Dream Vacations is a business travel agency that offers deals to travel-related businesses. They typically provide vacations, cruises, and other travel services using a proprietary system. As a brand, they may provide packages with hotel deals, travel insurance, and grand tours. These deals may be for individuals or groups including couples, business associates, and families.
Dream Vacations was founded in 1991 by its parent company World Travel Holdings and began franchising in 1992. They are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Why You May Want to Open a Dream Vacations Franchise
Dream Vacations may be one of the best operating travel franchises. The brand values its repeat customers, with their customer ratings generally hitting high points. Opening a Dream Vacations franchise might allow you to be affiliated with a well-regarded business and give you access to the resources you may need to thrive as a business professional.
Dream Vacations may have various websites that you can customize to your liking. The websites might be available on both computers and mobile phones with interactive interfaces. With Dream Vacations, you may be invited to fantastic meet-ups like conventions at sea, where you can meet and interact with your peer franchisees.
What Might Make a Dream Vacations Franchise a Good Choice?
To start a Dream Vacations franchise, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. They may offer in-house financing options to cover the franchise fee. In addition, you should prepare yourself to cover ongoing fees, including royalty fees.
Franchisees may buy and run this franchise from the comforts of their home. You can also run your Dream Vacations franchise as a part-time business. There may be a discount available to U.S. veterans. You might not need experience in the travel industry before you can open your franchise, though it might be beneficial.
Dream Vacations usually provides a few dozen hours of training that covers what you need to know to operate your franchise effectively. It also offers access to 24-hour continuous support. This unique franchise may be known for being innovative and strives to offer the best technology. Dream Vacations has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in installing cutting-edge technology.
Opening a Dream Vacations Franchise
Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, you may benefit from speaking to a financial planner and franchise attorney.
A Dream Vacations franchise is designed to accommodate most people. Because of the brands' support and training, many people may meet the qualifications. To start your Dream Vacations franchise, you may need to fill out the request information form. From there, you may go through building your franchise with the support of the franchise brand representative.
Your experience level, startup capital, and location may be accessed, and you might be offered options and deals that are available to you as you start your journey with this dream travel franchise.
Company Overview
About Dream Vacations
- Industry
- Recreation
- Related Categories
- Travel Agencies
- Founded
- 1991
- Parent Company
- World Travel Holdings
- Leadership
- Brad and Jeff Tolkin, Co-CEOs/Chairmen
- Corporate Address
-
1201 W. Cypress Creek Rd., #100
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
More from Dream Vacations
Join the BEST Travel Agency
This is your opportunity to turn your business dreams into reality. The Dream Vacations home-based franchise opportunity has changed the lives of over 1,600 franchisees, and it could change yours too. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to join a travel community and create the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of.
The Gold Rush in Travel is Now
The travel industry is exploding, with leisure travel in high demand and vacation are booking in record-breaking numbers. With Dream Vacations, you’re uniquely positioned, as eager travelers seek out the expertise of travel advisors who can help book the perfect getaway.
We are Invested in Your Success
With our on-the-go technology and turn-key marketing, you’ll be able to hit the ground running as a Dream Vacations franchise owner.
- We support your social media efforts by providing you a FREE auto-social program.
- We design, build, and send marketing emails on your behalf.
- Our FREE automated Direct Mail Program is turnkey and funded on your behalf.
- Booking website and mobile app are accessible from anywhere with internet!
Unmatched Support
We offer everything you need to make sure your business is a successful one!
- Dedicated Business Development Manager will be there to coach you from the first day you start
- Initial franchisee training can be taken online or in-person, based on your preference.
- 1000+ on-demand online training modules via our Virtual Learning Center.
- Dedicated support team available via phone, email or instant message.
High Value Business with a Low-Cost Investment
As a home-based business, with no inventory, your overhead costs (and risk) are minimal.
- Initial franchise fee is $10,500 with flexible financing; you can get started for $3,500 down.
- Up to a 30% discount for U.S. Veterans, military spouses, first responders, medical professionals, teachers, and more.
- Earn 100% of the highest commission rates in the industry
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1992 (31 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 105
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 1,618 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dream Vacations franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $495 - $10,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,795 - $21,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off franchise fee; training fee waived for business partner; training fee waived for first veteran/military spouse associate, reduced by 50% for additional veteran/military associates
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 1.5-3%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Dream Vacations offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 82
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Dream Vacations landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Dream Vacations ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
