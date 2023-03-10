Handyman Connection

Home repairs, remodeling
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$99K - $150K
Units as of 2022
61 10% over 3 years
Handyman Connection has been providing home improvement services since its founding in 1990. The company began franchising a year later. To date, they have handled more than one million requests. The range of services offered includes remodeling, drywall, painting, fencing, carpentry, tile and flooring, plumbing, storage, maintenance and installations, and deck repair and installation. 

Aging in place services are also provided, making it easier and safer for senior citizens to live within their own space. Making home spaces and lives better for individuals is one of the reasons why your community may benefit from a Handyman Connection franchise. 

Why You May Want to Start a Handyman Connection Franchise

As a Handyman Connection franchisee, you will be responsible for your employed craftsmen and driving more business by marketing your business. Although you are to provide direction to the craftsmen and run your business locally, you must stick to the Handyman Connection brand guidelines. 

The benefit of opening a Handyman Connection location may be that you will get to leverage the well-known brand name. Handyman Connection has also taken action to adapt to the changes in the business environment and has adjusted their brand position. 

Handyman Connection may stand out from the competition because they are using technology to advance their services. Your community will benefit from the convenience and trust that Handyman Connection offers through the small and medium-sized handyman services.

What Might Make a Handyman Connection Franchise a Good Choice?

An ideal candidate for a Handyman Connection franchisee is someone who not only meets the financial requirements, but is also dedicated to deliver on the job and invest in continuous development. The demand for home improvement services is steady, and the best thing about this business may be that you might not need to keep the inventory, as you will be linking clients to craftsmen.

To be part of the Handyman Connection team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

With your franchise investment, you may receive training and support from the Handyman Connection team. You will also be given access to a management software tool that will help you manage your business effectively. Training includes online and in-person training. Handyman Connection will also provide on-site training at your territory once you have chosen your desired region. The operations support team may have weekly calls with you, providing ongoing support as needed. 

How Do You Open a Handyman Connection Franchise?

As you decide if opening a Handyman Connection franchise is the right opportunity for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Handyman Connection franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Handyman Connection franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Handyman Connection

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
1990
Parent Company
Trident Investment Partners Inc.
Leadership
Jeff Wall, CEO
Corporate Address
11115 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
61 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Handyman Connection franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$98,922 - $149,874
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Handyman Connection has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
146 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Handyman Connection landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

