Do you want movers who care? Then opening a Two Men and a Truck franchise might be the perfect one for you.

Two Men and a Truck started in 1985 with two brothers using a Ford truck and their desire to serve their community to help with moving, storage, and junk removal services. Since then, the brand has grown to become one of the world's largest moving franchises, with over 275 U.S. franchises and more than 25 franchises in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Two Men and a Truck Franchise

Two Men and a Truck strives to be a community business seeking to help those around them. With high standards of satisfaction, Two Men and Truck hopes to bring ease, comfort, and inclusion to all they serve, while allowing everyone to have a fun experience as they move, request junk removal, or storage. Two Men and a Truck may enjoy high customer referrals, potentially further helping you to thrive as a franchisee.

Many times over the past few decades, Two Men and a Truck has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Two Men and a Truck Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Two Men and a Truck team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you are not ready for full investment, Two Men and a Truck may offer mini markets. The smaller markets may still allow the popular moving company to serve small communities while fitting your needs as a franchisee. Programs like the mini-market have helped to create a high franchisee satisfaction score for the brand.

How to Open a Two Men and a Truck Franchise

It may be easy to join the Two Men and a Truck family—all you need to do is submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you with more information about the brand and the steps involved in becoming a franchisee.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Two Men and a Truck team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Two Men and a Truck franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Move your career forward with Two Men and a Truck!