Do you want movers who care? Then opening a Two Men and a Truck franchise might be the perfect one for you.

Two Men and a Truck started in 1985 with two brothers using a Ford truck and their desire to serve their community to help with moving, storage, and junk removal services. Since then, the brand has grown to become one of the world's largest moving franchises, with over 275 U.S. franchises and more than 25 franchises in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Two Men and a Truck Franchise

Two Men and a Truck strives to be a community business seeking to help those around them. With high standards of satisfaction, Two Men and Truck hopes to bring ease, comfort, and inclusion to all they serve, while allowing everyone to have a fun experience as they move, request junk removal, or storage. Two Men and a Truck may enjoy high customer referrals, potentially further helping you to thrive as a franchisee.

Many times over the past few decades, Two Men and a Truck has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Two Men and a Truck Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Two Men and a Truck team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you are not ready for full investment, Two Men and a Truck may offer mini markets. The smaller markets may still allow the popular moving company to serve small communities while fitting your needs as a franchisee. Programs like the mini-market have helped to create a high franchisee satisfaction score for the brand. 

How to Open a Two Men and a Truck Franchise

It may be easy to join the Two Men and a Truck family—all you need to do is submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you with more information about the brand and the steps involved in becoming a franchisee. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Two Men and a Truck team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Two Men and a Truck franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Move your career forward with Two Men and a Truck!

Company Overview

About Two Men and a Truck

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Founded
1985
Parent Company
ServiceMaster Brands
Leadership
Randy Shacka, President
Corporate Address
3400 Belle Chase Wy.
Lansing, MI 48911
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
180
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
326 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Two Men and a Truck franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $85,000
Initial Investment
$105,500 - $435,600
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $400,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Two Men and a Truck has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Two Men and a Truck landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Two Men and a Truck ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #134 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #87 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #75 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #13 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Moving/Junk-Removal Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Moving/Junk-Removal Services Category

