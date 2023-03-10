Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#134 Ranked #111 last year
- Initial investment
-
$106K - $436K
- Units as of 2022
-
326 7.9% over 3 years
Do you want movers who care? Then opening a Two Men and a Truck franchise might be the perfect one for you.
Two Men and a Truck started in 1985 with two brothers using a Ford truck and their desire to serve their community to help with moving, storage, and junk removal services. Since then, the brand has grown to become one of the world's largest moving franchises, with over 275 U.S. franchises and more than 25 franchises in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a Two Men and a Truck Franchise
Two Men and a Truck strives to be a community business seeking to help those around them. With high standards of satisfaction, Two Men and Truck hopes to bring ease, comfort, and inclusion to all they serve, while allowing everyone to have a fun experience as they move, request junk removal, or storage. Two Men and a Truck may enjoy high customer referrals, potentially further helping you to thrive as a franchisee.
Many times over the past few decades, Two Men and a Truck has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Two Men and a Truck Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Two Men and a Truck team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
If you are not ready for full investment, Two Men and a Truck may offer mini markets. The smaller markets may still allow the popular moving company to serve small communities while fitting your needs as a franchisee. Programs like the mini-market have helped to create a high franchisee satisfaction score for the brand.
How to Open a Two Men and a Truck Franchise
It may be easy to join the Two Men and a Truck family—all you need to do is submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you with more information about the brand and the steps involved in becoming a franchisee.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Two Men and a Truck team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Two Men and a Truck franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
Move your career forward with Two Men and a Truck!
Company Overview
About Two Men and a Truck
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Moving/Junk-Removal Services
- Founded
- 1985
- Parent Company
- ServiceMaster Brands
- Leadership
- Randy Shacka, President
- Corporate Address
-
3400 Belle Chase Wy.
Lansing, MI 48911
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1989 (34 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 180
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 326 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Two Men and a Truck franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000 - $85,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $105,500 - $435,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $400,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Two Men and a Truck has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Two Men and a Truck? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Two Men and a Truck landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Two Men and a Truck ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #134 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #87 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #75 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #13 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Ranked #1 in Moving/Junk-Removal Services in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Moving/Junk-Removal Services Category
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Two Men and a Truck.
Realty One Group
HomeVestors of America
Two Men and a Truck
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.