Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#234 Ranked #313 last year
Initial investment
-
$44K - $54K
Units as of 2022
-
558 3% over 3 years
Pillar to Post Home Inspectors is one of North America’s most well-known home inspection franchises, with more than 525 franchises all over the United States and Canada.
Operating out of a strong sense of social care and responsibility, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors takes its role in maintaining safe neighborhoods seriously. The franchise believes in fortifying local communities and is happy to give franchisees a chance to contribute while providing a service to the community in the form of home inspections.
If you’re an optimistic person who likes helping others make educated decisions in life, you could be an ideal candidate for a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise. With this opportunity, you can keep time in your hands while building the life you want.
Why You May Want to Start a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise
There may be no nobler way to build your future than to help others with theirs. A Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise can help you accomplish this goal, bolstered by their experience in the industry.
Since 1994, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has spawned hundreds of launches and successful franchises, thanks to its goal of providing top-notch training and marketing strategies. They've been funneling inspections into the franchise since 1994.
If you’re concerned about your limited knowledge about the home inspection industry, you need not worry, as that should be covered by the franchise’s comprehensive training program, which includes an actual hands-on, practical learning component. Thanks to your startup director, this may allow you to set out in the industry with confidence and flair. They'll likely be coaching you from launch to the end of your first year of operations.
What Might Make a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise a Good Choice?
Pillar to Post Home Inspectors boasts a long roster of remarkable achievements in the industry, potentially making it a quality company with which to open a franchise. Many times in the past several decades, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Pillar to Post Home Inspectors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. How to Open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise
To start the process of seeing if you qualify to open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise, you may first submit an inquiry form.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pillar to Post Home Inspectors team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
From pillar to post, this franchise covers all your bases in-home inspection!
Company Overview
About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Industry
- Services (Other)
Related Categories
- Home Inspections
Founded
- 1994
Parent Company
- FirstService Brands
Leadership
- Dan Steward, President & CEO
Corporate Address
-
14502 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., #200
Tampa, FL 33618
More from Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
About Pillar To Post Inspectors
Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post is North America’s largest and fastest-growing professional home inspection franchise. Ranked #1 in category for the past 5years, today the company has grown to over 550 franchises across the US and Canada. Own your own business with a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise!
What Pillar To Post offers you
- Financial Freedom
- Flexibility in schedule
- Control of your work/life balance
- Control over your future
We want to talk to you if you:
- Enjoy empowering people to make better decisions to improve their lives
- Have an incredibly positive outlook on life
- Are a real ‘people person’
- Want to be in control of your time and financial future
- Want to be in business for yourself, and not by yourself
Industry Recognition for Pillar To Post
- Ranked #1 Home Inspection company by Entrepreneur every year for the last 5 years
- Top Low Cost franchise for the last 15 years.
- Entrepreneur Magazine ‘Fastest Growing Franchise’ winner for past 5 years.
Franchise Training and Support
- No technical experience required – our training program will provide that for you
- Hands-on and in-market training to give you confidence in your abilities and help you to be seen as the expert in your field
- A dedicated Start Up Director to coach you through the launch and operations for the first 9 - 12 months of your business
The Pillar To Post Quick Difference
- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest, and fastest-growing home inspection company in North America
- We have the greatest market coverage in North America with over 550 franchises in 49 states and 9 provinces.
- You can benefit from the lowest franchise fee and initial investment in the industry.
- #1 Brand Recognition among North America’s busiest residential realtors with such brands as RE/MAX, Keller Williams, and more.
- We provide industry leading training and start up programs that get our franchisees trained, licensed and making money sooner.
- We have proven national and local marketing programs to drive business and book inspections
- 23 years of successful business launches and hundreds of prosperous franchises
Business Overview
Franchising Since
- 1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
- 50
Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units
- 558 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $28,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $44,285 - $54,435
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $44,285 - $54,435
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $44,285 - $54,435
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 157.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 190 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pillar To Post Home Inspectors landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pillar To Post Home Inspectors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
