Home inspections
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#234 Ranked #313 last year
Initial investment
$44K - $54K
Units as of 2022
558 3% over 3 years
Pillar to Post Home Inspectors is one of North America’s most well-known home inspection franchises, with more than 525 franchises all over the United States and Canada.

Operating out of a strong sense of social care and responsibility, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors takes its role in maintaining safe neighborhoods seriously. The franchise believes in fortifying local communities and is happy to give franchisees a chance to contribute while providing a service to the community in the form of home inspections.

If you’re an optimistic person who likes helping others make educated decisions in life, you could be an ideal candidate for a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise. With this opportunity, you can keep time in your hands while building the life you want.

Why You May Want to Start a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise

There may be no nobler way to build your future than to help others with theirs. A Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise can help you accomplish this goal, bolstered by their experience in the industry.

Since 1994, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has spawned hundreds of launches and successful franchises, thanks to its goal of providing top-notch training and marketing strategies. They've been funneling inspections into the franchise since 1994.

If you’re concerned about your limited knowledge about the home inspection industry, you need not worry, as that should be covered by the franchise’s comprehensive training program, which includes an actual hands-on, practical learning component. Thanks to your startup director, this may allow you to set out in the industry with confidence and flair. They'll likely be coaching you from launch to the end of your first year of operations.

What Might Make a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise a Good Choice?

Pillar to Post Home Inspectors boasts a long roster of remarkable achievements in the industry, potentially making it a quality company with which to open a franchise. Many times in the past several decades, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Pillar to Post Home Inspectors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of  a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. How to Open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise

To start the process of seeing if you qualify to open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise, you may first submit an inquiry form.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pillar to Post Home Inspectors team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

From pillar to post, this franchise covers all your bases in-home inspection!

Company Overview

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Home Inspections
Founded
1994
Parent Company
FirstService Brands
Leadership
Dan Steward, President & CEO
Corporate Address
14502 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., #200
Tampa, FL 33618
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
558 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$28,500
Initial Investment
$44,285 - $54,435
Net Worth Requirement
$44,285 - $54,435
Cash Requirement
$44,285 - $54,435
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
157.5 hours
Classroom Training
190 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pillar To Post Home Inspectors landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pillar To Post Home Inspectors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #234 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #13 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #24 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Home Inspections in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #86 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

