Pillar to Post Home Inspectors is one of North America’s most well-known home inspection franchises, with more than 525 franchises all over the United States and Canada.

Operating out of a strong sense of social care and responsibility, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors takes its role in maintaining safe neighborhoods seriously. The franchise believes in fortifying local communities and is happy to give franchisees a chance to contribute while providing a service to the community in the form of home inspections.

If you’re an optimistic person who likes helping others make educated decisions in life, you could be an ideal candidate for a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise. With this opportunity, you can keep time in your hands while building the life you want.

Why You May Want to Start a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise

There may be no nobler way to build your future than to help others with theirs. A Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise can help you accomplish this goal, bolstered by their experience in the industry.

Since 1994, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has spawned hundreds of launches and successful franchises, thanks to its goal of providing top-notch training and marketing strategies. They've been funneling inspections into the franchise since 1994.

If you’re concerned about your limited knowledge about the home inspection industry, you need not worry, as that should be covered by the franchise’s comprehensive training program, which includes an actual hands-on, practical learning component. Thanks to your startup director, this may allow you to set out in the industry with confidence and flair. They'll likely be coaching you from launch to the end of your first year of operations.

What Might Make a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise a Good Choice?

Pillar to Post Home Inspectors boasts a long roster of remarkable achievements in the industry, potentially making it a quality company with which to open a franchise. Many times in the past several decades, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Pillar to Post Home Inspectors team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. How to Open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors Franchise

To start the process of seeing if you qualify to open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise, you may first submit an inquiry form.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pillar to Post Home Inspectors team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pillar to Post Home Inspectors franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

From pillar to post, this franchise covers all your bases in-home inspection!