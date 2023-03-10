Decorating Den Interiors
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#485 Ranked #433 last year
Initial investment
$44K - $70K
Units as of 2022
250
Company Overview

Decorating Den Interiors franchisees provide full interior design services to clients for their homes or offices. The franchise is specifically geared toward creative women, and talent and an "eye for design" are required. Franchisees have access to more than 130 wholesale suppliers offering a wide variety of home furnishings to achieve the perfect look for their clients.

About Decorating Den Interiors

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1969
Parent Company
Decorating Den Systems Inc.
Leadership
James Bugg, Jr., CEO/President
Corporate Address
8659 Commerce Dr.
Easton, MD 21601
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest
More from Decorating Den Interiors

Decorating Den Interiors is North America’s leading franchisor of in-home decorating service and largest interior design and home furnishings. Our franchise owners and design professionals are located throughout the U.S. and Canada. Once again, Decorating Den Interiors has been selected as an Entrepreneur Top 500 franchisor.

Last year was a record-breaking year for Decorating Den Interiors. Our franchise owners broke personal sales records setting an unprecedented sales year for the company.

Our vast supplier network allows our designers to accommodate their clients’ needs, lifestyles, and investment levels. Even through difficult supply chain issues our franchisees were able to meet the expectations of their clients.

Recently several of our franchise owners gathered to reflect on the last two years of the pandemic. Overwhelmingly they felt it would have been difficult to keep their businesses open if it weren’t for the support of Decorating Den Interiors.

We test each candidate to make sure they have the “Eye for Design” so they can take advantage of our comprehensive training. Talent is required, not previous education or experience.

Here are some of the reasons why our franchise owners love being a part of our company:

  • Camaraderie with their colleagues
  • Owning a business with low overhead and no inventory
  • Crowd-sourcing ideas and solutions
  • Flexibility of working from a home or studio location
  • Getting together virtually or in-person
  • Resources to creatively design
  • National brand recognition
  • Local marketing materials and implementation

If you are looking to start a new career or are in the industry and feel like you are on an island all by yourself, we have the solutions.
Do you want…

  • Financial independence?
  • A community of like-minded people?
  • Ongoing training and support?
  • Supplier relationships without having to do the vetting?

To accomplish our designs, our designers have access to wholesale furnishings of fine and casual furniture, custom draperies and blinds, wallcoverings, area rugs, lighting and accessories, custom closets & more.

Our proven systems and support help our franchisees build the business of their dreams by allowing them to focus on the key objectives of revenue, design and client experience. When you speak with our designers as part of our mutual discovery process, you will quickly learn why they love being a part of the Decorating Den Interiors family.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1970 (53 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
250 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Decorating Den Interiors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900 - $39,900
Initial Investment
$43,813 - $70,400
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
$4,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-4%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Decorating Den Interiors offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
33 hours
Classroom Training
68 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Decorating Den Interiors landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Decorating Den Interiors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #485 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #164 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #87 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

