Decorating Den Interiors is North America’s leading franchisor of in-home decorating service and largest interior design and home furnishings. Our franchise owners and design professionals are located throughout the U.S. and Canada. Once again, Decorating Den Interiors has been selected as an Entrepreneur Top 500 franchisor.

Last year was a record-breaking year for Decorating Den Interiors. Our franchise owners broke personal sales records setting an unprecedented sales year for the company.

Our vast supplier network allows our designers to accommodate their clients’ needs, lifestyles, and investment levels. Even through difficult supply chain issues our franchisees were able to meet the expectations of their clients.

Recently several of our franchise owners gathered to reflect on the last two years of the pandemic. Overwhelmingly they felt it would have been difficult to keep their businesses open if it weren’t for the support of Decorating Den Interiors.

We test each candidate to make sure they have the “Eye for Design” so they can take advantage of our comprehensive training. Talent is required, not previous education or experience.

Here are some of the reasons why our franchise owners love being a part of our company:

Camaraderie with their colleagues

Owning a business with low overhead and no inventory

Crowd-sourcing ideas and solutions

Flexibility of working from a home or studio location

Getting together virtually or in-person

Resources to creatively design

National brand recognition

Local marketing materials and implementation

If you are looking to start a new career or are in the industry and feel like you are on an island all by yourself, we have the solutions.

Do you want…

Financial independence?

A community of like-minded people?

Ongoing training and support?

Supplier relationships without having to do the vetting?

To accomplish our designs, our designers have access to wholesale furnishings of fine and casual furniture, custom draperies and blinds, wallcoverings, area rugs, lighting and accessories, custom closets & more.

Our proven systems and support help our franchisees build the business of their dreams by allowing them to focus on the key objectives of revenue, design and client experience. When you speak with our designers as part of our mutual discovery process, you will quickly learn why they love being a part of the Decorating Den Interiors family.