Dave Ragosa

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Vice President of Franchising and Development

Dave Ragosa is Vice President of Franchising and Development at Ford’s Garage, a 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise. He is a seasoned restaurant industry expert with 20+ years of helping national restaurant brands expand in new markets across the country.

Latest

Management

5 Strategies for Dealing with High Employee Turnover

High turnover can also lead to decreased morale among remaining staff, inconsistency in service quality and, ultimately, a negative impact on the bottom line.

