Since 2008, the Destination Athlete franchise program has been helping entrepreneurs to offer youth athletic teams from schools and colleges resources to thrive. Destination Athlete is a one-stop-shop for everything an athletics team may need, including fundraising, apparel, performance solutions, and equipment.

If you're passionate about helping others to achieve their dreams, particularly through sports, then this may be the franchise for you. Destination Athlete looks for entrepreneurs that have a relationship with local schools or varsity league teams around the U.S. They may offer you the opportunity to open a Destination Athlete franchise soccer store in New Jersey or sell baseball gear in Washington, D.C., among many others.

Why You May Want to Start a Destination Athlete Franchise

Many millions of dollars are spent on U.S. school-age children that play sports. As a Destination Athlete franchisee, you'll be overseeing a market area that may include one or several counties in your state.

Franchise owners may provide one-on-one service for youth athletic teams by creating an online store. You'll be able to provide apparel and sports equipment stores to school and varsity sports teams, setting up convenient, direct, and streamlined orders for each student or their parents.

Exclusive marketing rights for a franchisee cover entire counties or regions, potentially making you the sole representative in a wide market area. Destination Athlete assists with national and regional advertising, ad templates, SEO and social media, web development, email marketing, and a loyalty program through its app, among much else.

What Might Make a Destination Athlete Franchise a Good Choice?

Using innovative technology and community networking, Destination Athlete focuses on developing the complete athlete through its products, services, and support. From training to trophies, this is a business model that aspires to create legends in meaningful community sports around the country.

Through this proven system, and with the use of comprehensive tools, this franchise embodies the commitment and passion of helping young high school and college athletes achieve their optimal destinations.

The franchise has a proven home-based and low-cost business model that may allow for flexibility. As you grow and expand your youth-oriented sports enterprise, you may also benefit from excellent training, a robust vendor network, and nationwide brand support.

How to Open a Destination Athlete Franchise

To be part of the Destination Athlete team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Destination Athlete will provide site selection, online support with a franchisee platform, and the Destination Athlete franchise reviews you need to establish your business.

During the process, take advantage of opportunities to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Destination Athlete team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Destination Athlete franchise. This company's goal is to help you keep your eye on the ball and kick off your business.