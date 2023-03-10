Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#344 Ranked #205 last year
- Initial investment
-
$28K - $94K
- Units as of 2022
-
207 111.2% over 3 years
Since 2008, the Destination Athlete franchise program has been helping entrepreneurs to offer youth athletic teams from schools and colleges resources to thrive. Destination Athlete is a one-stop-shop for everything an athletics team may need, including fundraising, apparel, performance solutions, and equipment.
If you're passionate about helping others to achieve their dreams, particularly through sports, then this may be the franchise for you. Destination Athlete looks for entrepreneurs that have a relationship with local schools or varsity league teams around the U.S. They may offer you the opportunity to open a Destination Athlete franchise soccer store in New Jersey or sell baseball gear in Washington, D.C., among many others.
Why You May Want to Start a Destination Athlete Franchise
Many millions of dollars are spent on U.S. school-age children that play sports. As a Destination Athlete franchisee, you'll be overseeing a market area that may include one or several counties in your state.
Franchise owners may provide one-on-one service for youth athletic teams by creating an online store. You'll be able to provide apparel and sports equipment stores to school and varsity sports teams, setting up convenient, direct, and streamlined orders for each student or their parents.
Exclusive marketing rights for a franchisee cover entire counties or regions, potentially making you the sole representative in a wide market area. Destination Athlete assists with national and regional advertising, ad templates, SEO and social media, web development, email marketing, and a loyalty program through its app, among much else.
What Might Make a Destination Athlete Franchise a Good Choice?
Using innovative technology and community networking, Destination Athlete focuses on developing the complete athlete through its products, services, and support. From training to trophies, this is a business model that aspires to create legends in meaningful community sports around the country.
Through this proven system, and with the use of comprehensive tools, this franchise embodies the commitment and passion of helping young high school and college athletes achieve their optimal destinations.
The franchise has a proven home-based and low-cost business model that may allow for flexibility. As you grow and expand your youth-oriented sports enterprise, you may also benefit from excellent training, a robust vendor network, and nationwide brand support.
How to Open a Destination Athlete Franchise
To be part of the Destination Athlete team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Destination Athlete will provide site selection, online support with a franchisee platform, and the Destination Athlete franchise reviews you need to establish your business.
During the process, take advantage of opportunities to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Destination Athlete team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Destination Athlete franchise. This company's goal is to help you keep your eye on the ball and kick off your business.
Company Overview
About Destination Athlete
- Industry
- Recreation
- Founded
- 2008
- Leadership
- Doug Dickison, Founder & Chairman
- Corporate Address
-
104 Main St.
Lebanon, NJ 08833
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 207 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Destination Athlete franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $28,300 - $93,610
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $20,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Destination Athlete offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Destination Athlete has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80+ hours
- Classroom Training
- 40+ hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Destination Athlete landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Destination Athlete ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #344 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #116 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #93 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #95 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #15 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Ranked #1 in Sports Equipment & Apparel in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Sports Equipment & Apparel Category
Ranked #46 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
