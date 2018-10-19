Soccer Post
Soccer stores
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
303 Hwy. 35
Eatontown, NJ 07724
CEO
Blake Sonnek-Schmelz
Parent Company
Elite Sports Enterprises
Initial Investment ⓘ
$160,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Soccer Post has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20+ hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5