Stephen J. Bronner

Entrepreneur Staff
News Director

Stephen J. Bronner is news director of Entrepreneur.com and author of The Digest. He is very much on top of his email.

The Food Industry Is a 'Gold Rush' for Entrepreneurs, Says the Founder of Krave Jerky and a $40 Million Marshmallow Brand
Jon Sebastiani, whose first business was acquired by Hershey, now leads snack company Smashmallow.
6 min read
This Snack Brand Multiplied Its Revenues by a Factor of 10 in Just 3 Years
The entrepreneur behind Hail Merry thought the brand had stopped growing, but then she made some big changes.
3 min read
(Podcast) He Started His Business at 19. Now, He's Worth $600 Million With a Global Seaweed Snack Empire.
Itthipat 'Tob' Peeradechapan, the founder of Taokaenoi, recently launched a new brand aimed at American market.
'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead at 57
The creator of the megahit show proves that passion can take you far.
3 min read
These Childhood Friends Created a $100 Million Brand by Putting Frozen Greek Yogurt on a Stick
Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington took more than a year iterating on the delicious idea behind their company, Yasso.
5 min read
(Podcast) How This Amazing Teen Entrepreneur Balances Her Nonprofit, Speaking Engagements and Writing a Book
Haile Thomas teaches kids how to prepare healthy and sustainable food through The HAPPY Organization.
Subscription Box Startup SnackNation Built a Second Business Selling Insights to Food Companies
The delivery service is well positioned to be an arbiter of upcoming food trends.
7 min read
How a Four Loko Co-Founder Became the Leader of a Plant-Based Protein Beverage Brand
Chris Hunter helped come up with the controversial caffeinated alcoholic drink. Now he's the CEO of Koia.
7 min read
These Food Industry Veterans Say That Building a Community Is the Most Important Part of a Food Startup
Real Good Foods started selling its chicken-crust pizzas online before making the push to get into stores.
4 min read
16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick
The frugal billionaire recently inked a deal for a $36.4 million penthouse in New York City.
6 min read
This Pancake and Waffle Company Dedicated Years to Getting Its Branding Right and Now Makes 8-Digit Revenues
Birch Benders got the attention of Target by working on its packaging and finding its voice.
5 min read
This Granola Startup Hopes to Scare Up Sales With Black Granola for the Holidays
The entrepreneur behind Gr8nola found a fun way to also build up her brand.
3 min read
How Food Entrepreneurs Are Saving the Planet, According to the CEO of Tofurky
'There's a lot of interest in bigger companies acquiring these smaller innovators like Tofurky. I see that as a really good sign,' says Jaime Athos.
13 min read
When Her Mother Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, She Started a Popcorn Company to Raise Money for Research

Lauren Mariel started Live Love Pop in 2013 and now sells snacks in around 10,000 stores.
7 min read
60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
