ServiceMaster Clean provides corporate and residential cleaning and maintenance services.

ServiceMaster has been in the business since 1929. It began franchising in 1952. Customers and franchisees depend on their expertise. ServiceMaster Clean has over 700 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a ServiceMaster Clean Franchise

If you have a passion for the care and maintenance of buildings and homes, ServiceMaster Clean might be one franchise to consider starting. With the competitiveness of this industry, a cleaning business needs to be able to hold its own against other companies in the area. With a ServiceMaster Clean franchise and its specialized resources, its franchisees may be set up to rise to the occasion.

ServiceMaster Clean offers several benefits, which include specialized coaching to clean health facilities, access to a top training center with full-time instructors, business, technical, and marketing support. The company also has in-house experts in research and development who typically source the professional supplies and products used in cleaning.

What Might Make ServiceMaster Clean a Good Choice?

ServiceMaster Clean has worked to build a respected reputation over time. Apart from the unique brand philosophy and extensive brand history, there are a few other elements that may make this franchise unique. There are five brand options to choose from under this franchise. Its franchisees typically can pick the one that suits them best.

ServiceMaster Restore also enjoys global recognition, which can be an asset when it comes to marketing. As a franchisee, you might receive discounts from suppliers thanks to ServiceMaster's established brand relationships. And if you are well-qualified, you may be able to access in-house financing to help you open your new franchise.

Other elements that might make this a unique and great franchise to open include the education and tools that they often provide their franchisees for support. Franchisees typically have access to quality supplies as well, thanks to an in-house research and development department.

How to Open a ServiceMaster Clean Franchise

ServiceMaster Restore values ethics. It strives to promote integrity, cooperation, and mutual respect across the board. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this company culture is a good fit for you.

To be part of the ServiceMaster Clean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you're interested in running a ServiceMaster Clean franchise, you'll want to take a closer look at your area. Since this franchise focuses on commercial contracts, make sure you have access to business parks, hospitals, or churches in your area. Check out the competition and see how saturated the market is. During the process, you'll typically have a chance to chat with company representatives and existing franchisees. This is a great opportunity to ask questions—especially about location or experience.