Whether you're an entrepreneur looking for a high-margin business model or an animal-lover seeking a purpose-driven career, pet franchises offer diverse opportunities to turn passion into profit.

To view our entire 2025 Franchise 500 list, including category rankings, click HERE

The pet industry continues to be a booming sector, with Americans spending more than $147 billion on their pets in 2023, according to the American Pet Products Association. From grooming and boarding services to pet supply stores and mobile care units, franchises are tapping into the growing demand for high-quality pet services. Whether you're an entrepreneur looking for a high-margin business model or an animal-lover seeking a purpose-driven career, pet franchises offer diverse opportunities to turn passion into profit.

Each year, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 evaluates the top franchise brands based on growth, stability and financial strength. These top pet franchises have earned their spots by demonstrating consistent expansion, strong brand recognition and solid franchisee support.

Here's a look at the highest-ranked pet franchises for 2025.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Pet Supplies Plus

Founded: 1987

1987 Franchising since: 1990

1990 Overall Rank: 29

29 Number of units: 732

732 Change in units: +25.6% over 3 years

+25.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $498,320 - $1,978,605

$498,320 - $1,978,605 Leadership: Chris Rowland, President & CEO

Chris Rowland, President & CEO Parent company: Franchise Group Inc.

Pet Supplies Plus holds the #1 spot in the pet category on the Franchise 500, solidifying its position as a leader in the thriving pet retail industry. Founded in 1987 and franchising since 1990, the brand has built a strong reputation for offering a wide selection of pet products, expert advice and friendly service.

With a focus on community engagement and convenience, Pet Supplies Plus continues to expand its footprint, providing franchisees with a proven business model in a high-demand market.

Related: 64 Million U.S. Households Have a Pet. Here's How This Top-Ranked Franchise Is Making Busy Owners' Lives Easier.

2. Dogtopia

Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2005

2005 Overall Rank: 74

74 Number of units: 276

276 Change in units: +71.4% over 3 years

+71.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $607,765 - $1,268,841

$607,765 - $1,268,841 Leadership: Neil Gill, CEO

Neil Gill, CEO Parent company: Dogtopia Enterprises LLC

Dogtopia ranks #2 in the pet category on the Franchise 500 for 2025, cementing its status as a leader in the fast-growing dog daycare industry. Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2005, Dogtopia has seen rapid expansion thanks to its strong unit economics, premium pet services and commitment to safety and wellness.

Dogtopia focuses on socialization, exercise and education. The brand has built a loyal customer base while providing franchisees with a scalable, high-margin business model in the soaring pet care market.

Related: Explore the full 2025 Franchise 500 list, complete with category rankings.

3. Dog Training Elite

Founded: 1995

1995 Franchising since: 2015

2015 Overall Rank: 129

129 Number of units: 395

395 Change in units: +234.7% over 3 years

+234.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $173,550 - $203,250

$173,550 - $203,250 Leadership: Betsy Feaster, CEO

Betsy Feaster, CEO Parent company: Dog Training Elite Franchising

Dog Training Elite secures the #3 spot in the pet category on the 2025 Franchise 500, highlighting its explosive growth in the dog-training industry. Founded in 1995 and franchising since 2015, the brand has rapidly expanded due to its personalized, in-home training model and focus on obedience, service dog training and behavioral modification.

Dog Training Elite features a low initial investment, strong unit economics and growing demand for professional dog-training services, offering franchisees a scalable and rewarding business opportunity in the thriving pet sector.

Related: The One Factor the Top Franchises of 2025 Have in Common

4. Wild Birds Unlimited

Founded: 1981

1981 Franchising since: 1983

1983 Overall Rank: 131

131 Number of units: 362

362 Change in units: +3.4% over 3 years

+3.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $224,273 - $379,309

$224,273 - $379,309 Leadership: Paul Pickett, CDO/EVP of Franchising

Paul Pickett, CDO/EVP of Franchising Parent company: Wild Birds Unlimited Inc.

Wild Birds Unlimited ranks #4 in the pet category on the Franchise 500 for 2025, standing out as a unique specialty retail brand catering to nature and bird enthusiasts. Since launching in 1981 and franchising since 1983, the company has built a strong reputation by offering high-quality bird seed, feeders and wildlife products, along with expert customer service.

With a passionate customer base and a focus on education and conservation, Wild Birds Unlimited provides franchisees with a proven business model in a niche yet steadily growing market.

5. Hounds Town USA

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall Rank: 173

173 Number of units: 66

66 Change in units: +266.7% over 3 years

+266.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $542,126 - $1,058,825

$542,126 - $1,058,825 Leadership: Rob Flanagan, CEO

Rob Flanagan, CEO Parent company: N/A

Ranked #5 in the pet category on the Franchise 500, Hounds Town USA has established itself as a leader in the dog daycare and boarding industry. Founded in 2001 and franchising since 2008, the brand offers a unique, interactive daycare experience designed to give dogs the freedom to socialize in a natural pack setting.

With a low-cost, high-margin business model, Hounds Town USA appeals to franchisees looking for a scalable and rewarding investment in the pet services market. Its commitment to affordability, transparency and exceptional pet care has fueled rapid expansion, making it one of the fastest-growing names in the industry.

6. Petland

Founded: 1967

1967 Franchising since: 1971

1971 Overall Rank: 215

215 Number of units: 319

319 Change in units: +33.5% over 3 years

+33.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $313,000 - $1,078,000

$313,000 - $1,078,000 Leadership: Joe Watson, CEO

Joe Watson, CEO Parent company: Petland Inc.

Petland has been a trusted name in pet retail since its founding in 1967. With a focus on responsible pet sourcing, high-quality products and customer education, the brand has built a reputation as a one-stop-shop for pet-lovers.

Franchising since 1971, Petland continues to expand, offering entrepreneurs a proven business model. With strong brand recognition and a customer-first approach, Petland provides franchisees with the tools to thrive in an ever-growing market.

7. Zoom Room

Founded: 2007

2007 Franchising since: 2009

2009 Overall Rank: 220

220 Number of units: 69

69 Change in units: +331.3% over 3 years

+331.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $317,600 - $489,450

$317,600 - $489,450 Leadership: Mark Van Wye, CEO

Mark Van Wye, CEO Parent company: Zoom Room Franchising LLC

Zoom Room has redefined the dog-training industry with its positive reinforcement training model and unique indoor facility concept. Founded in 2007 and franchising since 2009, the brand has seen rapid growth, attracting pet owners looking for science-based training, agility classes and socialization opportunities for their dogs.

Zoom Room offers franchisees a low-cost, high-margin business model and a scalable, in-demand opportunity in the pet services sector. Its emphasis on community engagement, customer experience and premium training programs has fueled its rise as a top choice for pet entrepreneurs.

8.Aussie Pet Mobile

Founded: 1996

1996 Franchising since: 1999

1999 Overall Rank: 277

277 Number of units: 93

93 Change in units: +13.4% over 3 years

+13.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $178,845 - $203,170

$178,845 - $203,170 Leadership: Paul Ebert, President

Paul Ebert, President Parent company: Home Franchise Concepts

Aussie Pet Mobile has become a leader in the mobile pet-grooming industry. Founded in 1996 and franchising since 1999, the brand has built its reputation on convenience, quality service and a stress-free grooming experience for pets.

Aussie Pet Mobile offers franchisees a scalable and profitable opportunity in the pet care market. Its eco-friendly approach, personalized service and focus on pet wellness continue to drive growth, making it a top choice for entrepreneurs looking to break into the pet industry.

Related: Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

9. Zoomin Groomin

Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall Rank: 280

280 Number of units: 134

134 Change in units: +3,250 % over 3 years

+3,250 % over 3 years Initial investment: $95,900 - $188,140

$95,900 - $188,140 Leadership: Sandy Stow, CEO

Sandy Stow, CEO Parent company: Loyalty Brands

Zoomin Groomin is transforming pet grooming with its mobile, stress-free service model. Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2006, the brand caters to pet owners looking for professional grooming at their doorstep, eliminating the hassle of traditional salons.

With a low-cost, home-based business model, Zoomin Groomin offers franchisees an efficient, high-demand opportunity in the ever-expanding pet care market. The company continues to grow as more pet owners seek convenience, personalized care and premium grooming services for their furry companions.

Related: After Decades of Hard Work, This Couple Is Living the Entrepreneurial Dream. Here's How They Achieved Generational Wealth

10. Scenthound

Founded: 2015

2015 Franchising since: 2018

2018 Overall Rank: 321

321 Number of units: 102

102 Change in units: +684.6% over 3 years

+684.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $318,684 - $499,969

$318,684 - $499,969 Leadership: Tim Vogel, CEO & Co-founder

Tim Vogel, CEO & Co-founder Parent company: Scenthound Holdings LLC

Scenthound is revolutionizing pet care with its wellness-focused approach to dog grooming. Founded in 2015 and franchising since 2018, the brand goes beyond traditional grooming by emphasizing routine care for skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth — SCENT.

With explosive growth in recent years, Scenthound offers franchisees a recurring revenue model in a high-demand industry. Under the leadership of CEO and co-founder Tim Vogel, the company continues to expand, appealing to pet owners seeking affordable, consistent care to keep their dogs healthy and happy.

Related: Here's how we determined the annual Franchise 500 ranking — and what we learned from the data.