With a focus on convenience and local connections, Pet Supplies Plus has become the top pet care franchise in the U.S.

Pet owners love their furry friends, but finding time for pet care can be tricky. That's where Pet Supplies Plus steps in, making pet care as simple as running a quick errand. Ranked #20 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and the top performer in the pets category, this neighborhood-focused franchise is redefining what it means to shop for pets.

Pet Supplies Plus leads the pack in a competitive marketplace, excelling alongside categories with its approachable, convenient model, so it's no wonder the brand is a favorite among both customers and franchise owners.

Stores are designed with convenience in mind — whether it's picking up essentials like food and toys or scheduling grooming services. Franchisees benefit from robust training, marketing support and supplier connections, making it easier to focus on what matters most: serving their local communities.

The franchise's success also lies in its ability to connect with pet-lovers on a local level. By combining competitive pricing, friendly service and a welcoming atmosphere, Pet Supplies Plus has built a loyal customer base.

The pet industry has seen remarkable growth in recent years, with Americans spending more than $136 billion on their pets in 2023, according to the American Pet Products Association. From food and toys to grooming and healthcare, pet owners are investing more in their companions than ever before. This consistent demand makes the pet industry a recession-resistant market, offering stability for entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Housing Survey revealed approximately 64 million households in the United States — or 49.6% — own at least one pet. So, the opportunities for businesses like Pet Supplies Plus to thrive are vast. For entrepreneurs who love pets and want a proven business model, Pet Supplies Plus offers the chance to build something rewarding — and make life easier for pets and their people.

