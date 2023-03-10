Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#437 Ranked #274 last year
- Initial investment
$180K - $199K
- Units as of 2022
78 8.3% over 3 years
Aussie Pet Mobile is a mobile business that provides pet grooming services to scruffy pooches in communities across the U.S. Founded in Australia in 1996, Aussie Pet Mobile moved its headquarters to the U.S. in 1999. Its headquarters is now located in Aliso Viejo, California. Today, there are over 300 Aussie Pet Mobile franchises in the U.S. alone.
As a franchisee, you'll get to work from a Mercedes sprinter van equipped with products and equipment used to bathe and groom dogs and cats. Through the company-provided software, your services may be booked by people around your area. Clients may search for 'low-cost dog grooming near me,' or anything with a similar meaning, to find your nearby franchise. Aussie Pet Mobile believes in using environmentally friendly products and treating animals with kindness.
Why You May Want to Open an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise
Spending on pets continues to grow year after year in the U.S. In 2020, Americans spent $103.6 billion on their furry friends, including food, veterinary care, and grooming expenses. Most consumers nowadays will gladly pay extra for the convenience offered by businesses that do house calls. Thanks to Aussie Pet Mobile's business model, you could experience a large customer base..
It is not mandatory to have a physical location or prior experience with pets to get awarded a franchise agreement. All you need is a business mind and capital. Aussie Pet Mobile offers training where they teach you how to manage your franchise, as well as grooming procedures. They will also continue to provide support in marketing and business management to anyone who needs it.
What Might Make an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise a Good Choice?
To become a franchisee with Aussie Pet Mobile, you will need to pay a franchising fee and an equipment fee. You will also need to prove your net worth and have liquid cash on hand. The company sets these standards.
After initial setup, you need to invest more into your software, business permits, licenses, advertisements, insurance, and training fees for a minimum of two employees. This investment will also cover the van's payments, the website, initial wages, and a groomer kit. Don't forget that you may need to pay royalty fees to Aussie Pet Mobile.
It would be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you explore your franchise opportunity with Aussie Pet Mobile. Also, as you make your decision to franchise with Aussie Pet Mobile, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.
How Do You Open an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise?
General inquiries may be followed by a visit to company headquarters. And if everything goes smoothly, you and one other employee can attend a lengthy training course. The training covers the best practices on how to operate your franchise with Aussie Pet Mobile.
After training is complete, you can wash and shampoo canines and kitties as much as you want.
Company Overview
About Aussie Pet Mobile
- Industry
- Pets
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care, Pet Grooming
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- Home Franchise Concepts
- Leadership
- Leon Feuerberg, President
- Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 78 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aussie Pet Mobile franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $179,980 - $198,705
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $147,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Aussie Pet Mobile offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Aussie Pet Mobile has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 96 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Aussie Pet Mobile landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Aussie Pet Mobile ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #437 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #92 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #76 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Pet Businesses in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Miscellaneous Pet Businesses Category
Ranked #69 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
