Aussie Pet Mobile is a mobile business that provides pet grooming services to scruffy pooches in communities across the U.S. Founded in Australia in 1996, Aussie Pet Mobile moved its headquarters to the U.S. in 1999. Its headquarters is now located in Aliso Viejo, California. Today, there are over 300 Aussie Pet Mobile franchises in the U.S. alone.

As a franchisee, you'll get to work from a Mercedes sprinter van equipped with products and equipment used to bathe and groom dogs and cats. Through the company-provided software, your services may be booked by people around your area. Clients may search for 'low-cost dog grooming near me,' or anything with a similar meaning, to find your nearby franchise. Aussie Pet Mobile believes in using environmentally friendly products and treating animals with kindness.

Why You May Want to Open an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise

Spending on pets continues to grow year after year in the U.S. In 2020, Americans spent $103.6 billion on their furry friends, including food, veterinary care, and grooming expenses. Most consumers nowadays will gladly pay extra for the convenience offered by businesses that do house calls. Thanks to Aussie Pet Mobile's business model, you could experience a large customer base..

It is not mandatory to have a physical location or prior experience with pets to get awarded a franchise agreement. All you need is a business mind and capital. Aussie Pet Mobile offers training where they teach you how to manage your franchise, as well as grooming procedures. They will also continue to provide support in marketing and business management to anyone who needs it.

What Might Make an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise a Good Choice?

To become a franchisee with Aussie Pet Mobile, you will need to pay a franchising fee and an equipment fee. You will also need to prove your net worth and have liquid cash on hand. The company sets these standards. 

After initial setup, you need to invest more into your software, business permits, licenses, advertisements, insurance, and training fees for a minimum of two employees. This investment will also cover the van's payments, the website, initial wages, and a groomer kit. Don't forget that you may need to pay royalty fees to Aussie Pet Mobile. 

It would be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you explore your franchise opportunity with Aussie Pet Mobile. Also, as you make your decision to franchise with Aussie Pet Mobile, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. 

How Do You Open an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise?

General inquiries may be followed by a visit to company headquarters. And if everything goes smoothly, you and one other employee can attend a lengthy training course. The training covers the best practices on how to operate your franchise with Aussie Pet Mobile. 

After training is complete, you can wash and shampoo canines and kitties as much as you want.

Company Overview

About Aussie Pet Mobile

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care, Pet Grooming
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Home Franchise Concepts
Leadership
Leon Feuerberg, President
Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
78 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aussie Pet Mobile franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,950
Initial Investment
$179,980 - $198,705
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$147,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Royalty Fee
4-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Aussie Pet Mobile offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Aussie Pet Mobile has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
96 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
