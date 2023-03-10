Aussie Pet Mobile is a mobile business that provides pet grooming services to scruffy pooches in communities across the U.S. Founded in Australia in 1996, Aussie Pet Mobile moved its headquarters to the U.S. in 1999. Its headquarters is now located in Aliso Viejo, California. Today, there are over 300 Aussie Pet Mobile franchises in the U.S. alone.

As a franchisee, you'll get to work from a Mercedes sprinter van equipped with products and equipment used to bathe and groom dogs and cats. Through the company-provided software, your services may be booked by people around your area. Clients may search for 'low-cost dog grooming near me,' or anything with a similar meaning, to find your nearby franchise. Aussie Pet Mobile believes in using environmentally friendly products and treating animals with kindness.

Why You May Want to Open an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise

Spending on pets continues to grow year after year in the U.S. In 2020, Americans spent $103.6 billion on their furry friends, including food, veterinary care, and grooming expenses. Most consumers nowadays will gladly pay extra for the convenience offered by businesses that do house calls. Thanks to Aussie Pet Mobile's business model, you could experience a large customer base..

It is not mandatory to have a physical location or prior experience with pets to get awarded a franchise agreement. All you need is a business mind and capital. Aussie Pet Mobile offers training where they teach you how to manage your franchise, as well as grooming procedures. They will also continue to provide support in marketing and business management to anyone who needs it.

What Might Make an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise a Good Choice?

To become a franchisee with Aussie Pet Mobile, you will need to pay a franchising fee and an equipment fee. You will also need to prove your net worth and have liquid cash on hand. The company sets these standards.

After initial setup, you need to invest more into your software, business permits, licenses, advertisements, insurance, and training fees for a minimum of two employees. This investment will also cover the van's payments, the website, initial wages, and a groomer kit. Don't forget that you may need to pay royalty fees to Aussie Pet Mobile.

It would be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you explore your franchise opportunity with Aussie Pet Mobile. Also, as you make your decision to franchise with Aussie Pet Mobile, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

How Do You Open an Aussie Pet Mobile Franchise?

General inquiries may be followed by a visit to company headquarters. And if everything goes smoothly, you and one other employee can attend a lengthy training course. The training covers the best practices on how to operate your franchise with Aussie Pet Mobile.

After training is complete, you can wash and shampoo canines and kitties as much as you want.