Bark Busters Home Dog Training launched in 1989 and, since beginning to franchise five years later,  has established office and franchise locations all throughout the United States. Bark Busters Home Dog Training is a well-established franchise chain with a large pool of locations, the brand has been franchising for decades.

The Bark Busters Home Dog Training system uses an innovative, holistic, and unique training program for dogs and their owners’ with behavioral modifications. Bark Busters Home Dog Training has trained more than a million dogs around the world.

Why You May Want to Start a Bark Busters Home Dog Training Franchise

The willingness of dog owners to invest in the well-being of their dogs is the main reason for the success of Bark Busters Home Dog Training. Bark Busters Home Dog Training franchisees are passionate about business and dogs. A franchise location can serve as an additional business for those who want a flexible lifestyle, with a system that franchisees can manage. The company also offers the option for franchisees to run their locations as a home-based business.

Dog training is done in the safety and security of the client’s house, where you talk to the client about all relevant problems. Then the dog and the family will begin training with the support of the Bark Busters Home Dog Training professional. 

Dog obedience training is a huge business that continues to experience success as more and more dog owners understand the advantages of advanced obedience training. As one of Bark Busters Home Dog Training’s behavioral trainers, you may teach owners how to fix problems that frustrate neighbors, county dog control agencies, and friends. 

What Might Make a Bark Busters Home Dog Training a Good Choice?

The thorough and modified way Bark Busters Home Dog Training teaches new franchisees the business is advantageous. It is intended for potential franchisees who do not have any experience in the dog behavior training business. If you do not have the training and prefer to hire dog trainers, this is an option. Hiring trainers may allow you to work on the behind-the-scenes business operations. 

To be part of the Bark Busters Home Dog Training team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include  royalty fees and potential renewal fees. The typical franchise term lasts for five years and is renewable if you meet the qualifications.

How To Open a Bark Busters Home Dog Training Franchise?

As you decide if a Bark Busters Home Dog Training franchise is a good decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you are interested in taking over one of the existing territories or purchasing a new territory, you first need to make sure you qualify to own and operate a franchise. You will also need to submit your franchise application. If you’re accepted, you will be well on your way to helping dogs and families in your community. 

Company Overview

About Bark Busters Home Dog Training

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Dog Training, Pet Care
Founded
1989
Parent Company
Bark Busters North America LLC
Leadership
Carl Peterson, CEO
Corporate Address
318 Diablo Rd., #265
Danville, CA 94526
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
124 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bark Busters Home Dog Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$37,500
Initial Investment
$65,700 - $99,500
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise, territory, and training fees
Royalty Fee
10%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Bark Busters Home Dog Training offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
189 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
