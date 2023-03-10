Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$66K - $100K
- Units as of 2022
-
124 0.8% over 3 years
Bark Busters Home Dog Training launched in 1989 and, since beginning to franchise five years later, has established office and franchise locations all throughout the United States. Bark Busters Home Dog Training is a well-established franchise chain with a large pool of locations, the brand has been franchising for decades.
The Bark Busters Home Dog Training system uses an innovative, holistic, and unique training program for dogs and their owners’ with behavioral modifications. Bark Busters Home Dog Training has trained more than a million dogs around the world.
Why You May Want to Start a Bark Busters Home Dog Training Franchise
The willingness of dog owners to invest in the well-being of their dogs is the main reason for the success of Bark Busters Home Dog Training. Bark Busters Home Dog Training franchisees are passionate about business and dogs. A franchise location can serve as an additional business for those who want a flexible lifestyle, with a system that franchisees can manage. The company also offers the option for franchisees to run their locations as a home-based business.
Dog training is done in the safety and security of the client’s house, where you talk to the client about all relevant problems. Then the dog and the family will begin training with the support of the Bark Busters Home Dog Training professional.
Dog obedience training is a huge business that continues to experience success as more and more dog owners understand the advantages of advanced obedience training. As one of Bark Busters Home Dog Training’s behavioral trainers, you may teach owners how to fix problems that frustrate neighbors, county dog control agencies, and friends.
What Might Make a Bark Busters Home Dog Training a Good Choice?
The thorough and modified way Bark Busters Home Dog Training teaches new franchisees the business is advantageous. It is intended for potential franchisees who do not have any experience in the dog behavior training business. If you do not have the training and prefer to hire dog trainers, this is an option. Hiring trainers may allow you to work on the behind-the-scenes business operations.
To be part of the Bark Busters Home Dog Training team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. The typical franchise term lasts for five years and is renewable if you meet the qualifications.
How To Open a Bark Busters Home Dog Training Franchise?
As you decide if a Bark Busters Home Dog Training franchise is a good decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If you are interested in taking over one of the existing territories or purchasing a new territory, you first need to make sure you qualify to own and operate a franchise. You will also need to submit your franchise application. If you’re accepted, you will be well on your way to helping dogs and families in your community.
Company Overview
About Bark Busters Home Dog Training
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1994 (29 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 124 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bark Busters Home Dog Training franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $37,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $65,700 - $99,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise, territory, and training fees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Bark Busters Home Dog Training offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 189 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
