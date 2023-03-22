Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$161K - $399K
Units as of 2020
-
6 100.0% over 3 years
A Knoxville, Tennessee-based walk-in veterinary clinic, easyvet was founded in 2013. The easyvetclinic franchise offers convenient and affordable veterinarian services, including having the flexibility to allow for walk-ins. Services easyvetclinic provides range from vaccinations and bloodwork to various pet exams such as heartworm tests and fecal exams.
To lower their cost of providing quality care, easyvetclinic offers referrals to surgical specialists. Surgery is the major reason why most veterinary clinics are expensive, even though pets only need surgery once every few years. This business model makes them geared towards maintaining the quality of their services and being a viable way for veterinarians and franchisees to start a business in their neighborhood.
Since beginning to franchise in 2017, easyvetclinic has opened several locations throughout the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further throughout the United States.
Why You May Want To Start an easyvetclinic Franchise
If you are a pet-lover or veterinarian who wants to own your own business, the easyvetclinic franchise may be a quality option for you. The easyvetclinic franchise also offers various incentives for veterans seeking business opportunities. The affordable model they provide allows you to reach a wider customer base of pet-owners seeking quality care that is also budget-friendly.
Franchisees are expected to run the business full-time and hire a few employees. You must also have a commitment to a long-term business. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the easyvetclinic franchise requirements.
What Might Make an easyvetclinic Franchise a Good Choice?
The easyvetclinic franchise may make it easy to franchise a veterinary clinic that is affordable for your neighborhood. With their step-by-step manual and vendor list guides, you can expect to get your clinic open and running several months after securing a location.
During the franchisee selection process, you will get the opportunity to visit an existing clinic to understand the model and expectations before making a final decision. The easyvetclinic franchise also offers exclusive territories to reduce competition among franchisees.
To be part of the easyvetclinic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open an easyvetclinic Franchise
As you decide if opening an easyvetclinic franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an easyvetclinic franchise would do well in your community.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the easyvetclinic franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the easyvetclinic brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to classroom training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, human resources, lease negotiations, and site selection. They also receive dozens of hours of on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About easyvetclinic
- Industry
- Pets
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- easyvet holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Tim Schoenfelder, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
111 Sherlake Ln., #100
Knoxville, TN 37922
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 6 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a easyvetclinic franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $161,000 - $399,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $250/wk.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- easyvetclinic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 69 hours
- Classroom Training
- 44 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like easyvetclinic? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
