A Knoxville, Tennessee-based walk-in veterinary clinic, easyvet was founded in 2013. The easyvetclinic franchise offers convenient and affordable veterinarian services, including having the flexibility to allow for walk-ins. Services easyvetclinic provides range from vaccinations and bloodwork to various pet exams such as heartworm tests and fecal exams.

To lower their cost of providing quality care, easyvetclinic offers referrals to surgical specialists. Surgery is the major reason why most veterinary clinics are expensive, even though pets only need surgery once every few years. This business model makes them geared towards maintaining the quality of their services and being a viable way for veterinarians and franchisees to start a business in their neighborhood. 

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, easyvetclinic has opened several locations throughout the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an easyvetclinic Franchise

If you are a pet-lover or veterinarian who wants to own your own business, the easyvetclinic franchise may be a quality option for you. The easyvetclinic franchise also offers various incentives for veterans seeking business opportunities. The affordable model they provide allows you to reach a wider customer base of pet-owners seeking quality care that is also budget-friendly. 

Franchisees are expected to run the business full-time and hire a few employees. You must also have a commitment to a long-term business. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the easyvetclinic franchise requirements.

What Might Make an easyvetclinic Franchise a Good Choice?

The easyvetclinic franchise may make it easy to franchise a veterinary clinic that is affordable for your neighborhood. With their step-by-step manual and vendor list guides, you can expect to get your clinic open and running several months after securing a location. 

During the franchisee selection process, you will get the opportunity to visit an existing clinic to understand the model and expectations before making a final decision. The easyvetclinic franchise also offers exclusive territories to reduce competition among franchisees. 

To be part of the easyvetclinic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open an easyvetclinic Franchise

As you decide if opening an easyvetclinic franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an easyvetclinic franchise would do well in your community. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the easyvetclinic franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the easyvetclinic brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to classroom training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, human resources, lease negotiations, and site selection. They also receive dozens of hours of on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About easyvetclinic

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
Founded
2013
Parent Company
easyvet holdings LLC
Leadership
Tim Schoenfelder, CEO
Corporate Address
111 Sherlake Ln., #100
Knoxville, TN 37922
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
6 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a easyvetclinic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$161,000 - $399,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/wk.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
easyvetclinic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
69 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
