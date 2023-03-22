A Knoxville, Tennessee-based walk-in veterinary clinic, easyvet was founded in 2013. The easyvetclinic franchise offers convenient and affordable veterinarian services, including having the flexibility to allow for walk-ins. Services easyvetclinic provides range from vaccinations and bloodwork to various pet exams such as heartworm tests and fecal exams.

To lower their cost of providing quality care, easyvetclinic offers referrals to surgical specialists. Surgery is the major reason why most veterinary clinics are expensive, even though pets only need surgery once every few years. This business model makes them geared towards maintaining the quality of their services and being a viable way for veterinarians and franchisees to start a business in their neighborhood.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, easyvetclinic has opened several locations throughout the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an easyvetclinic Franchise

If you are a pet-lover or veterinarian who wants to own your own business, the easyvetclinic franchise may be a quality option for you. The easyvetclinic franchise also offers various incentives for veterans seeking business opportunities. The affordable model they provide allows you to reach a wider customer base of pet-owners seeking quality care that is also budget-friendly.

Franchisees are expected to run the business full-time and hire a few employees. You must also have a commitment to a long-term business. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the easyvetclinic franchise requirements.

What Might Make an easyvetclinic Franchise a Good Choice?

The easyvetclinic franchise may make it easy to franchise a veterinary clinic that is affordable for your neighborhood. With their step-by-step manual and vendor list guides, you can expect to get your clinic open and running several months after securing a location.

During the franchisee selection process, you will get the opportunity to visit an existing clinic to understand the model and expectations before making a final decision. The easyvetclinic franchise also offers exclusive territories to reduce competition among franchisees.

To be part of the easyvetclinic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open an easyvetclinic Franchise

As you decide if opening an easyvetclinic franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an easyvetclinic franchise would do well in your community.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the easyvetclinic franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the easyvetclinic brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to classroom training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, human resources, lease negotiations, and site selection. They also receive dozens of hours of on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.