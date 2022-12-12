Wonderly Lights

Holiday and exterior lighting services
Initial investment
$66K - $83K
Units as of 2023
15 Decrease
Company Overview

About Wonderly Lights

Industry Home Improvement
Related Categories Lighting Services
Founded 2022
Parent Company Buzz Franchise Brands
Leadership Kevin Wilson, CEO
Corporate Address 2829 Guardian Ln., #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2022 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 60
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 15 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Wonderly Lights franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$10,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$66,357 - $82,657
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Wonderly Lights has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 36 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 4
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
