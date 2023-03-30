PuroClean Franchise

Are you an entrepreneur looking for your next business ownership venture? Franchising is an excellent option for business owners looking to expand their portfolio with a low-risk business opportunity.

As several industries are finding their footing in the aftermath of the pandemic, franchising is back and more popular than ever. According to the International Franchise Association, in 2022, the industry employed 8.45 million people and reached a production output of $826.6 billion.

The more entrepreneurs that join the industry, the more growth potential there is. If you’re ready to reach your revenue potential, keep reading to see if becoming a PuroClean franchisee is your next move.

Related: 7 Things You Need to Know Before Becoming a Franchise Owner

About PuroClean

The history

PuroClean was founded in 2001 and has become a leader in the property damageremediation industry. Their reach has grown to almost 400 locations in North America and Canada.

The company serves its communities by offering 24-hour property emergency restoration services, earning the nickname “The Paramedics of Property Damage.”

PuroClean prides itself on its state-of-the-art training facility that boasts high-tech classrooms, interactive webinars, interactive video presentations and the highest level of adult training education in the industry.

The facility hosts PuroClean Academy, where potential employees can earn certification approved by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).

The environment

The PuroClean company prides itself on an inclusive, collaborative environment that encourages its employees to strive for excellence while providing the highest level of customer service.

PuroClean believes that equity in the workplace and in the communities it serves is the only way to promote forward progress. Through its wide range of programs, employees can learn and grow together to create a more inclusive work and personal life.

The services

PuroClean is a property damage restoration business that offers a wide range of services for everything its customers might need. Those services include:

Water damage restoration.

Smoke and fire damage restoration.

Mold removal.

Virus and biohazard cleanup.

Reconstruction.

Carpet and upholstery cleaning.

Air duct and vent cleaning.

Tile and grout cleaning.

Commercial services for large-scale property damage.

The customers

The PuroClean business has a broad audience, and with so many locations, the company can serve several communities and types of customers.

If you are looking to partner with a company that offers many services and serves multiple audiences, PuroClean is a great avenue. PuroClean’s customers include:

Residential customers.

Commercial buildings.

Property managers.

Insurance agents.

The accolades

PuroClean has been a restoration industry leader throughout its history through its dedication to its international and national accounts. It doesn’t simply call itself the best — it has the accolades to back it up.

See below for some of the highlights:

2015: Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 10 Franchises for Veterans.

2019: Entrepreneur Magazine’s #35 in Top Low-Cost Franchises.

2020: Ranked #8 in Top Franchisors within the South Florida Market in 2020.

2020: International Business Awards' Bronze Stevie for Most Valuable Corporate Response - COVID Response.

2022: Top Franchises Culture Award by Franchise Business Review.

2023: Ranked #84 in the Top 100 for the 2023 Franchise 500 Rank.

Franchising with PuroClean

If you like what you’ve heard so far, keep reading the details you need to know about becoming a PuroClean franchise owner.

Who are the ideal candidates for PuroClean?

Because of its versatile business model that has stood the test of time and experience, PuroClean encourages potential franchise owners of all backgrounds to enter the application process. PuroClean’s current roster of franchise owners comes from industries like:

Insurance.

Construction.

Business sales and marketing.

Technical and engineering management.

Property management.

Military and first responders.

Related: Are You an Ideal Franchisee? Here's How to Find Out.

The key traits PuroClean looks for in its franchise candidates are:

Entrepreneurial spirit: PuroClean wants its franchise owners who will be present in day-to-day operations, love owning a business and are committed to rewarding hard work.

Can follow a proven system: PuroClean has a proven business model and wants owners who believe in their plan. The company values owners who can balance being independent in their networking, planning and goal-setting while also committing to the PuroClean tradition.

Willingness to learn: With an ever-growing industry, PuroClean desires a candidate dedicated to adapting to the company’s research and development. Lifelong learners are the perfect candidates to become PuroClean franchise owners.

Desire to be of service: PuroClean cares about its community and requires its franchise owners to do the same. The industry deals with all kinds of property owners who have suffered from the trauma of property damage, so having a franchise owner who cares about the community and strives to help them heal is vital.

Related: 3 Key Considerations for the Modern Franchisee

What are the benefits of franchising with PuroClean?

Starting a new business can be a long road filled with uncertainty, but entering a new franchise agreement with PuroClean can alleviate those concerns. See below for some significant benefits that come with joining the company.

Proven business model: Franchising is an option that provides you the opportunity to become your own boss with a safety net that does not come with owning an independent startup. While becoming a franchisee is still hard work, an added level of security comes with partnering with an established company like PuroClean.

PuroClean has been a trusted name in the industry for twenty years, and having a built-in customer base is a huge advantage. The company is committed to supporting its franchise owners to set them up for success and help them support their communities.

Resources: Joining a recession-proof industry is another massive benefit of partnering with PuroClean. Its corporate leaders work tirelessly to provide the best resources like software and equipment, making PuroClean an even more coveted business for entrepreneurs. Training and support: PuroClean provides its new franchise owners with extensive, three-week, hands-on training at its $1.5 million facility in South Florida. The first week will consist of business administration, customer care, continuing education classes, intranet, marketing, SEO and workplace safety.

The second week is dedicated to IICRC WRT and ASD courses, hands-on flood house training and exams. Finally, week three covers project management, software training, estimating, sales and marketing and business development.

In addition to those benefits, PuroClean supplies its franchise owners with continued support through accessible training and resources that can be accessed online or in person.

How much does it cost to become a PuroClean franchise owner?

Before entering a franchise agreement with any company, you must have all the facts. While becoming a franchisee has enormous benefits, there are also many costs and fees to be aware of.

Total all-in franchise cost: $200,000 - $220,000.

Initial franchise fee: $55,000.

Equipment package: $60,000.

Vehicle options: $55,000.

Working Capital: $30,000 - 50,000.

Minimum net worth: $250,000.

Minimum liquidity: $70,000 (with access to $150,000).

Related: How to Be A Wealthy Franchisee

How do you open a PuroClean franchise?

Are you ready for a step-by-step breakdown of how to open your PuroClean franchise? Keep reading to discover the process.

The PuroClean franchise kit: Part of your franchise journey involves extensive research. Downloading the franchise kit will give you all the details you need to decide whether or not you’d like to proceed with the process. Business goals and qualifying call: PuroClean will want to listen to your business goals and get a better feel for who you are. This call will also be the step where you are assigned to a development director who will guide you through the rest of the process. Webinar: This is a one-on-one session where you can confirm your research and understand your potential for success. Then, you’ll review training requirements and next steps and voice any concerns. Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and Application: An FDD is a legal document with information about PuroClean’s financial history, investment costs and proprietary information. The application to become a franchise owner is the next step you must take to move forward. Territory Review: PuroClean has a system to ensure the market in various locations is not oversaturated with other current or potential franchise owners. The territory review always ensures an open market for the restoration franchise. Meet the Team: You’ll visit PuroClean’s headquarters in South Florida, see the training facility, get hands-on experience with equipment and meet your employee community. Review and Sign the Agreement: This is the final step before the rest of your journey begins. You’ll dot the i’s and cross the t’s if both parties feel this is the perfect fit.

Related: Ready to Commit? - Franchise License Agreement - Entrepreneur.com

Is opening a PuroClean franchise right for you?

As a franchisor, PuroClean is passionate about growing its brand, working with driven franchisees and serving its community wholeheartedly.