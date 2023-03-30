Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#84 Ranked #97 last year
- Initial investment
-
$89K - $232K
- Units as of 2022
-
377 32.3% over 3 years
PuroClean Franchise
Are you an entrepreneur looking for your next business ownership venture? Franchising is an excellent option for business owners looking to expand their portfolio with a low-risk business opportunity.
As several industries are finding their footing in the aftermath of the pandemic, franchising is back and more popular than ever. According to the International Franchise Association, in 2022, the industry employed 8.45 million people and reached a production output of $826.6 billion.
The more entrepreneurs that join the industry, the more growth potential there is. If you’re ready to reach your revenue potential, keep reading to see if becoming a PuroClean franchisee is your next move.
About PuroClean
The history
PuroClean was founded in 2001 and has become a leader in the property damageremediation industry. Their reach has grown to almost 400 locations in North America and Canada.
The company serves its communities by offering 24-hour property emergency restoration services, earning the nickname “The Paramedics of Property Damage.”
PuroClean prides itself on its state-of-the-art training facility that boasts high-tech classrooms, interactive webinars, interactive video presentations and the highest level of adult training education in the industry.
The facility hosts PuroClean Academy, where potential employees can earn certification approved by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).
The environment
The PuroClean company prides itself on an inclusive, collaborative environment that encourages its employees to strive for excellence while providing the highest level of customer service.
PuroClean believes that equity in the workplace and in the communities it serves is the only way to promote forward progress. Through its wide range of programs, employees can learn and grow together to create a more inclusive work and personal life.
The services
PuroClean is a property damage restoration business that offers a wide range of services for everything its customers might need. Those services include:
- Water damage restoration.
- Smoke and fire damage restoration.
- Mold removal.
- Virus and biohazard cleanup.
- Reconstruction.
- Carpet and upholstery cleaning.
- Air duct and vent cleaning.
- Tile and grout cleaning.
- Commercial services for large-scale property damage.
The customers
The PuroClean business has a broad audience, and with so many locations, the company can serve several communities and types of customers.
If you are looking to partner with a company that offers many services and serves multiple audiences, PuroClean is a great avenue. PuroClean’s customers include:
- Residential customers.
- Commercial buildings.
- Property managers.
- Insurance agents.
The accolades
PuroClean has been a restoration industry leader throughout its history through its dedication to its international and national accounts. It doesn’t simply call itself the best — it has the accolades to back it up.
See below for some of the highlights:
- 2015: Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 10 Franchises for Veterans.
- 2019: Entrepreneur Magazine’s #35 in Top Low-Cost Franchises.
- 2020: Ranked #8 in Top Franchisors within the South Florida Market in 2020.
- 2020: International Business Awards' Bronze Stevie for Most Valuable Corporate Response - COVID Response.
- 2022: Top Franchises Culture Award by Franchise Business Review.
- 2023: Ranked #84 in the Top 100 for the 2023 Franchise 500 Rank.
Franchising with PuroClean
If you like what you’ve heard so far, keep reading the details you need to know about becoming a PuroClean franchise owner.
Who are the ideal candidates for PuroClean?
Because of its versatile business model that has stood the test of time and experience, PuroClean encourages potential franchise owners of all backgrounds to enter the application process. PuroClean’s current roster of franchise owners comes from industries like:
- Insurance.
- Construction.
- Business sales and marketing.
- Technical and engineering management.
- Property management.
- Military and first responders.
The key traits PuroClean looks for in its franchise candidates are:
- Entrepreneurial spirit: PuroClean wants its franchise owners who will be present in day-to-day operations, love owning a business and are committed to rewarding hard work.
- Can follow a proven system: PuroClean has a proven business model and wants owners who believe in their plan. The company values owners who can balance being independent in their networking, planning and goal-setting while also committing to the PuroClean tradition.
- Willingness to learn: With an ever-growing industry, PuroClean desires a candidate dedicated to adapting to the company’s research and development. Lifelong learners are the perfect candidates to become PuroClean franchise owners.
- Desire to be of service: PuroClean cares about its community and requires its franchise owners to do the same. The industry deals with all kinds of property owners who have suffered from the trauma of property damage, so having a franchise owner who cares about the community and strives to help them heal is vital.
What are the benefits of franchising with PuroClean?
Starting a new business can be a long road filled with uncertainty, but entering a new franchise agreement with PuroClean can alleviate those concerns. See below for some significant benefits that come with joining the company.
- Proven business model: Franchising is an option that provides you the opportunity to become your own boss with a safety net that does not come with owning an independent startup. While becoming a franchisee is still hard work, an added level of security comes with partnering with an established company like PuroClean.
PuroClean has been a trusted name in the industry for twenty years, and having a built-in customer base is a huge advantage. The company is committed to supporting its franchise owners to set them up for success and help them support their communities.
- Resources: Joining a recession-proof industry is another massive benefit of partnering with PuroClean. Its corporate leaders work tirelessly to provide the best resources like software and equipment, making PuroClean an even more coveted business for entrepreneurs.
- Training and support: PuroClean provides its new franchise owners with extensive, three-week, hands-on training at its $1.5 million facility in South Florida. The first week will consist of business administration, customer care, continuing education classes, intranet, marketing, SEO and workplace safety.
The second week is dedicated to IICRC WRT and ASD courses, hands-on flood house training and exams. Finally, week three covers project management, software training, estimating, sales and marketing and business development.
In addition to those benefits, PuroClean supplies its franchise owners with continued support through accessible training and resources that can be accessed online or in person.
How much does it cost to become a PuroClean franchise owner?
Before entering a franchise agreement with any company, you must have all the facts. While becoming a franchisee has enormous benefits, there are also many costs and fees to be aware of.
- Total all-in franchise cost: $200,000 - $220,000.
- Initial franchise fee: $55,000.
- Equipment package: $60,000.
- Vehicle options: $55,000.
- Working Capital: $30,000 - 50,000.
- Minimum net worth: $250,000.
- Minimum liquidity: $70,000 (with access to $150,000).
How do you open a PuroClean franchise?
Are you ready for a step-by-step breakdown of how to open your PuroClean franchise? Keep reading to discover the process.
- The PuroClean franchise kit: Part of your franchise journey involves extensive research. Downloading the franchise kit will give you all the details you need to decide whether or not you’d like to proceed with the process.
- Business goals and qualifying call: PuroClean will want to listen to your business goals and get a better feel for who you are. This call will also be the step where you are assigned to a development director who will guide you through the rest of the process.
- Webinar: This is a one-on-one session where you can confirm your research and understand your potential for success. Then, you’ll review training requirements and next steps and voice any concerns.
- Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and Application: An FDD is a legal document with information about PuroClean’s financial history, investment costs and proprietary information. The application to become a franchise owner is the next step you must take to move forward.
- Territory Review: PuroClean has a system to ensure the market in various locations is not oversaturated with other current or potential franchise owners. The territory review always ensures an open market for the restoration franchise.
- Meet the Team: You’ll visit PuroClean’s headquarters in South Florida, see the training facility, get hands-on experience with equipment and meet your employee community.
- Review and Sign the Agreement: This is the final step before the rest of your journey begins. You’ll dot the i’s and cross the t’s if both parties feel this is the perfect fit.
Is opening a PuroClean franchise right for you?
As a franchisor, PuroClean is passionate about growing its brand, working with driven franchisees and serving its community wholeheartedly.Looking for more info on franchise opportunities and starting your own business? Explore Entrepreneur’s Franchise Center.
Company Overview
About PuroClean
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1990
- Parent Company
- PuroSystems LLC
- Leadership
- Mark W. Davis, CEO & Chairman
- Corporate Address
-
6001 Hiatus Rd., #13
Tamarac, FL 33321
More from PuroClean
Known as the “Paramedics of Property Damage®,” PuroClean provides water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers.
Are you looking to create income and a financial future?
Did you ever dream of business ownership? What about a business that you would be proud to own, one that provides a service that people really need, and helps you make a great living?
What if you owned a business where the top 10% of franchisees averaged annual gross sales of over $2 million*?
PuroClean helps families and businesses overcome the everyday setbacks that can happen in the home or office—a pipe bursts, a dishwasher overflows, or more seriously, a fire or storm damages a property. Situations like this can, and do, arise at any time, making our business constantly in demand. Our franchise owners manage a crew to do the work, spend their time marketing the business, and establish relationships with the insurance agencies that drive business to PuroClean.
**Based on calendar year 2018, 176 of 189 reporting franchisees. This information appears in item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document. Your results may differ. There is no assurance that you will do as well.
Best of all, they are respected leaders in the community and love having a business that lets them enjoy time with their family. If this sounds like something you would enjoy, please inquire now to learn more.
PuroClean... A Low-Risk, High-Reward Franchise Brand
Founded in 2001, PuroClean has a comprehensive network of 290-plus franchise offices across North America. PuroClean technicians are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest in mitigation technology and procedures, while operating under a strict code of ethics. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated.
The PuroClean Advantage
PuroClean offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to be heroes of home and business restoration while building a lasting career in a real recession-proof industry.
With many years of experience, PuroClean has become one of the largest restoration franchises across North America. Our training and support ensure that each one of our franchise owners works with compassion, competence, and professionalism to become a hero in his or her community.
Here are some of the many benefits of the PuroClean business model
- Low investment and high margins
- National name recognition and brand power
- Flexibility of a home-based or an executive office model
- Unrestricted market enabling unlimited growth
- Proprietary claims management and operating systems
- Certified state-of-the-art training facility
- Ongoing field training and 24/7 technical support
- Access to local, regional, and national accounts
Each year, PuroClean franchise owners perform thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada. Our commitment to customer service excellence has earned us the position of restoration partner of choice for many North American insurance companies and property managers.
Steady Growth in a Stable Industry
Since the company was acquired by Mark Davis and Frank Torre in 2015, PuroClean has seen a steady unit growth of 20%.
- Overall revenue has also grown 58%, showing an increase in revenue for the individual franchise owners.
- A significant growth-driving factor has been the work generated through negotiated programs with major insurance carriers across the country. This has increased eight-fold in the past four years.
- In 2017, we expanded our training capabilities beyond the constraints of our facility by launching our Online Academy. Leveraging the power of technology, we have trained over 1,250 students and issued more than 1,900 online certificates.
- In 2020, PuroClean continued to climb in the Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 rankings to #121. PuroClean has risen an astounding 166 spots in only 2 years.
- Entrepreneur also named us among their Top 500 Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top 500 Low-Cost Franchises in 2019.
As a franchising company, we serve our franchise owners with dedication and respect.
With experienced leadership and support teams at our corporate headquarters in Tamarac, Florida, and in the field, we provide the tools that our franchise owners need in order to be successful.
From systems and processes for marketing and training, to program work with major insurance companies, our franchise owners get all the right skills and support to grow their local business.
The PuroClean Academy
The PuroClean Academy at the corporate headquarters includes a state-of-the-art, IICRC-approved Applied Structural Drying (ASD) facility we affectionately call our “Flood House”, which is the focal point of real-life practical instruction. One of only 27 in the world, this is a premier ASD facility in the nation and assists us in providing the very highest level of training available anywhere.
The Experience
We provide a unique opportunity for insurance companies to train in our facility to ensure that their adjusters and others in the industry receive superb training to improve their own ability to serve their customers. The PuroClean Academy also consists of a high-tech classroom with special features to facilitate both in-person and remote learning opportunities.
It provides interactive webinars; live, interactive video presentations; and other hands-on learning opportunities for the most effective, specialized education. Overall, more than 1,000 PuroClean associates and insurance professionals have trained at the PuroClean Academy since its introduction in 2011.
PuroVet and PuroClean
Through our PuroVet program, we encourage and support military veterans to become entrepreneurs in their communities, in a career where they can continue to be the heroes they were destined to be. In 2018, we hosted the first-ever PuroVet free franchise giveaway, awarding Washington, D.C. resident Grant Springer, a 26-year veteran of the United States Army, with a free PuroClean franchise.
Come meet our team and discover why PuroClean is one of the fastest-growing business opportunities in the world!Create a Culture That 'Eats Strategy for Breakfast'
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1991 (32 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 68
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 377 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PuroClean franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $88,755 - $231,655
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $85,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3-10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- PuroClean offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- PuroClean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 47.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where PuroClean landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where PuroClean ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
