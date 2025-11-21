Franchise Ownership Is Rising Among Women — Here’s Why It Matters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you’re a customer at a franchise restaurant, coworking space or retail store, you’ll usually find at least one woman working with customers on the front line. Today, it’s increasingly likely that there’s also a woman at the top, either as the owner or in a powerful executive position.

We celebrate women working as owners and leaders in the franchise industry every October 14th on Women in Franchising National Appreciation Day, which I’m proud to say my company founded in 2021.

It’s a day to acknowledge women working in franchising and highlight the spike we’re seeing in those entering the industry. We’re seeing it across all our brands, even those that were previously predominantly male.

Women continue to show growing numbers when it comes to franchise ownership across the country. About 30% of U.S. franchise businesses are owned by women, compared to 20.5% in 2013-2014.

I think more women are turning to franchising because they view it as a smarter and more secure path to business ownership; it offers (or should offer) training, setup, support, vendors, brand awareness, mass purchasing power and other critical backup. They recognize that because of these invaluable assets, franchises have a greater chance of success.

It’s had a ripple effect on the businesses themselves. I find that women are usually more creative and very organized than men. They tend to demonstrate greater empathy and stronger listening skills. Small Business Trends reports that women-owned franchises excel in employee satisfaction and work-life balance, often investing in opportunities that align with their values and passions.

Success stories

Each of our brands has great success stories of women owners. Two in particular come to mind:

In 2018, Michelle Bottino took a leap and purchased her local EmbroidMe in St. Charles, Illinois, which later became Fully Promoted. She quickly turned the business into more than just a store, building a brand that put community and smart marketing at its heart.

Her efforts didn’t go unnoticed: her location earned the MarTech Award for Promotional Products & Apparel Company of the Year, she was inducted into Fully Promoted’s Hall of Fame in 2023, and in 2025, she was named Mentor of the Year. These honors reflect not just her business achievements, but the impact she’s made as a leader in her community.

In 2021, Michelle Monhollen and her business partner, Robert Steffek, reopened a former EmbroidMe and turned it into Fully Promoted of Centerville, Ohio. Bringing years of industry experience to the table, they quickly built a fast-growing, community-focused business.

By combining hands-on marketing with local outreach, they supported small businesses, schools, and nonprofits throughout the Dayton area. Their strategy paid off: by 2024–2025, the location had joined Fully Promoted’s Millionaires Club, hitting $1 million in sales in less than four years.

Rising from bottom to top

Franchising also offers leadership opportunities for those who want to take their career to the next level, from regional management positions all the way up to the C-suite. There are no shortcuts; career growth in this industry starts from the ground up, so you can truly understand the business model.

Here are essential steps to take when building a career in franchising: