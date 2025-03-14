With the right tools, it's easier than ever to make extra money outside of your 9-5.

More than half (52%) of U.S. adults now use artificial intelligence large language models like ChatGPT and Gemini, making LLMs one of the fastest-adopted technologies in history, according to a new survey from Elon University.

The rise in AI technologies comes at a time when many Americans are looking to boost their incomes and make ends meet as the inflation rate remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. More than one-third of U.S. adults earn extra cash with a side hustle, per Bankrate.

Not only can AI give people quick access to the information they need to start and run their side hustles, but it also opens up new cash-generating gigs that wouldn't exist without the technology.

But which AI side hustles provide the biggest paydays? NetCredit analyzed publicly available data from Fiverr to determine which AI gigs pay the most for a single day of work.

The research revealed that despite AI's reputation as a "money-making tool," the top side hustles that rely on the technology still tend to earn less than comparable designing, writing or digital marketing opportunities.

The top AI side hustles pay an average daily fee of $44.50, according to the data. Creating AI spokesperson videos, which feature digital avatars serving as virtual hosts to eliminate the costs of live production, is the top-paying AI opportunity, with an average daily rate of $110.

Side hustles related to AI content editing, AI music videos, AI integrations and stable diffusion art (wherein generative AI produces unique photorealistic images from text and image prompts) round out the top five, with average daily earnings between $40 and $52.50, per the data.

Check out the rest of NetCredit's best-paying AI side hustles for a single day of work below:

Image Credit: Courtesy of NetCredit