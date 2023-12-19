This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

After This 29-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds

Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, people have asked what the revolutionary chatbot can do for them. There's a seemingly endless number of applications, from generating marketing copy to writing code, to summarizing complicated documents and putting together your weekly grocery list. But when 26-year-old Dhanvin Sriram started having conversations with ChatGPT, he wanted to take it a step further. He started thinking about ways to make this bot his business partner. Now his side hustle is making $4,000 a month — and he's on track to double that.

Before ChatGPT came out, Sriram worked as a financial analyst. But soon after trying it out, he says, "I was hooked. I knew this was going to be the next big thing, and I wanted to do something with it, but wasn't sure exactly what,"

He had conversations with friends working on tools to pair with ChatGPT, and followed online discussions intently. One day, something occurred to him: "ChatGPT is only as good as the prompts you give it, and there was no place like a database that you could go to find these prompts. So I was like, okay let me build something very simple and see what happens."

