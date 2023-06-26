Hiring Managers Are Looking for ChatGPT Experience — And Some Are Willing to Pay Up to $800,000 For It Business leaders are willing to pay big bucks for candidates who know their way around an AI chatbot.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Tada Images | Shutterstock
Some companies are paying six figures for workers with ChatGPT experience.

ChatGPT, the AI prompt-driven chatbot created by OpenAI last year, instantly garnered worldwide attention. The chatbot's ability to generate immediate content can help workers with anything from writing rental listings to computer code.

The tool has also garnered criticism, especially with concerns over privacy, ethics (notably in law), and how AI could replace human jobs. When it comes to the latter, the answer is complicated. In May, the World Economic Forum estimated that nearly 14 million jobs — or 2% of current employment — could disappear by 2027 due to increased adoption of AI technology.

Later that same month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Congress that AI will replace jobs but can also create "much better" ones.

Related: IBM Says 7,800 Jobs (or Nearly 30% of Its Workforce) Could Be Replaced By AI

According to a recent report by ResumeBuilder, which surveyed 1,187 business leaders in the U.S., 92% are currently hiring — 91% of which are looking for workers with ChatGPT experience.

They're also willing to pay.

Per the report, one in four survey respondents said the starting salary for AI "prompt engineers" will exceed $200,000, and 17% said it will exceed $300,000.

"With this expertise not yet widely available in the hiring market, those candidates with ChatGPT and AI skills will be highly sought after from progressive companies," said Chief Career Advisor at ResumeBuilder, Stacie Haller, in the report. "As this tech is still so new, there is a race to bring on employees with this skill in order for the company to stay cutting edge, and it looks like companies are willing to pay to do so."

And the race to recruit workers with AI skills has also prompted urgency: 30% of business leaders looking for ChatGPT skills said they are hiring "urgently" for the positions, 11% of which said it is "very urgent."

What Does Working with ChatGPT Mean, Exactly?

A roundup by Business Insider found that the positions calling for ChatGPT skills range from titles like "machine learning engineer" and "AI data operations specialist" to more conventional roles like product managers and copywriters, except the posting mentions skills with the AI chatbot gives candidates a "competitive edge."

Many of the job postings examined paid six figures, including two for the remote job search engine, Crossover, which listed positions (now closed) for a senior director of product management and chief product officer — both of which mentioned ChatGPT experience in the listing. Each starting salary is $800,000.

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Jobs News and Trends Hiring Employees Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Business News

'It Just Turned Crazy': Horrifying Footage Shows Cruise Ship Pummeled By Storm As Furniture, Passengers Go Flying

The Independence of the Seas cruise encountered stormy weather in Port Canaveral.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

3 Ways Consumers Can Take Advantage of Artificial Intelligence

AI isn't just for businesses. Here are a few ways consumers can get in on the AI revolution, too.

By Peter Daisyme
Business News

'The Actual Most Magical Place on Earth': Disney Employee Reveals Secret Discount Store Only Available to Disney Cast Members

The store is called Cast Connection and Property Control, and it's located in Orlando, Florida.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Gen Z Is More Confident About Retirement Than Boomers, Except When It Comes to One Thing

Some experts are skeptical of their optimism.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

How Forming a Strategic Alliance Can Help Your Business Thrive in Turbulent Times

Here's how well-executed strategic partnerships can accelerate growth and help businesses overcome challenging market conditions.

By Will Fan