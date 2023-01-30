Since its release in November of 2022 by OpenAI, ChatGPT has garnered worldwide attention for its efficient and precise ability to write emails, essays, poetry and even generate lines of code based on a prompt.

Controversy has surrounded its uses and raised questions about whether or not using the tool counts as cheating, with some schools banning the program altogether.

However, some professionals are grateful for its efficiency, with an increasing number of real estate agents boasting about how ChatGPT has made their lives easier, CNN reported.

"It saved me so much time," JJ Johannes, a realtor in Iowa told the outlet. He noted that although he had to make a few edits before publishing a listing made through ChatGPT, it has been an overall game-changer. "It's not perfect but it was a great starting point. My background is in technology and writing something eloquent takes time. This made it so much easier."

Johannes isn't the only one utilizing the new tool at work. Several other real estate professionals told CNN that they not only use ChatGPT to write listings but also to draft social media posts and legal documents.

"I've been using it for more than a month, and I can't remember the last time something has wowed me this much," Andres Asion, a broker at Miami Real Estate Group, told the outlet.

Although ChatGPT is free for the time being, OpenAI is considering a $42 monthly charge. However, the price won't stop realtors like Asion, who says the program has made his job significantly easier.

"I would easily pay $100 or $200 a year for something like this," he told CNN. "I'd be crazy not to."