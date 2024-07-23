Sometimes, it's immediately apparent a company's culture is toxic. But usually, toxicity isn't outward — it's lurking in the details.

If we haven't said it ourselves, most of us know someone who has. Calling our company culture "toxic" has become relatively common in today's world, and many of us freely use this lingo to describe displeasing situations or people who make us uncomfortable. But what does a "toxic" company culture really look like?

Sometimes, there are rampant examples of toxicity in the workplace in the form of blatant harassment, mistreatment or discrimination. Other times, a developing toxic culture is more subtle and harder to spot. Here are a few not-so-obvious things you might notice if your company is on its way to a toxic culture.

