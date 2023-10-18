Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to take advantage of all the tools available to them out there because their competitors are. And part of keeping up with the times is learning how to take advantage of the time-saving and research-deepening capabilities of AI tools like ChatGPT. One great way to learn how to better prompt the system to benefit in the ways you want is to get this lifetime subscription to this ChatGPT prompts guide on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $119).

This educational bundle is designed to help you maximize your AI usage with over 3,000 prompts and a range of tested strategies that help create more meaningful and productive conversations. The prompts featured in this bundle are designed to help professionals with work around:

Research

Ideation

Planning a business

Marketing

Solution finding

Social media content creation

Blog writing

SEO strategy

And a whole lot more

Entrepreneurs know better than anybody that these are universal departments that can benefit virtually any business when approached thoughtfully. Streamline your efforts to make your business more discoverable by outsourcing research, strategy, and creation to ChatGPT. Learn how to with this training bundle broken up by chapters on ChatGPT best practices and guides on how to use the wide range of prompts to engage with ChatGPT in the way you need.

In addition to getting lifetime access to this chunk of educational content, this guide will also help you take a trip to the future where you can stand ready for the trends and industry shifts set for years to come.

