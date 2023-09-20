Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the past couple of years, a term emerged to name the act of traveling to compensate for the lost travel time between 2020 and 2021, referred to as revenge travel. And some people think it could be on its way to becoming a more permanent situation, according to Reuters. However nice that might sound, there's a hitch: Travel has become very expensive. If travel is most definitely in your future, whether for business or to quench a case of wanderlust, you might need to be creative to get where you want to go.

Dollar Flight Club is a company that can help you cut the cost of travel, both internationally and domestically, and a lifetime Premium Plus+ subscription is currently on sale for just $69.97 through September 24.

With over a million users, this service does all the search legwork for you. All you have to do is enter up to four home airports you would fly out from and wait to see what deals get sent to your inbox. You can save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class tickets with this lifetime subscription.

If you're not sure what to expect, look at some past deals the team of experts at Dollar Flight Club (DFC) has secured for customers over the years: roundtrips to Switzerland for just $325, Thailand for $375, and Greece for $298.

You can expect domestic and international deals, as well as what's called "mistake fares", from your chosen home airports. Plus, you get insider travel tips from DFC experts and special discounts and perks from partner companies like Babbel.

With holiday travel around the corner and plenty of beautiful places to visit, this is a good time to hop on this deal from a trusted company that Condé Nast Traveler said "has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats."



Get a lifetime Premium Plus+ subscription to Dollar Flight Club for $69.97 (reg. $1,690) until September 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific with no coupon necessary.

