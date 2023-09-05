This Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Is Only $394 and Could Be Useful for Travelling Workers Get a tablet that's in great condition and perfect for work on-the-go.

On average, a small company will spend up to 6.9% of its revenue on IT, according to a report by Walkme. While that's an essential service, there may be room to cut costs without downgrading the technology available to your team.

Buying refurbished tech is a growing trend among personal users, but businesses could follow suit and equip their workers with high quality refurbished devices. This refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro has only minor cosmetic signs of precious use, but it could still be an effective work tool for traveling workers or remote professionals.

Normally this Surface Pro would cost $849, but you can get it for $393.99.

Invest in high-quality, low-cost refurbished technology.

This 2018 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a lightweight device with a built-in kickstand and a detachable wireless keyboard. The keyboard has a two-button touchpad, so this tablet can be used similarly to a laptop. Professionals who frequently travel, whether it's to visit work sites or partners may especially benefit from a Surface Pro with this setup.

This model comes with Windows 10 already installed, so it has recent security software and a familiar user interface. The "B" refurbished rating refers to minor cosmetic signs of wear-and-tear that are limited to light scuffs or scratches. They do not affect operations, and this Surface Pro actually has multiple user modes.

Laptop mode has the keyboard and kickstand deployed. Tablet mode lets you take advantage of the 12.3-inch touchscreen, and you can even lower the kickstand into studio mode for use with a stylus. Visual professionals or users who prefer handwritten notes may especially benefit from this.

Save 53% on a versatile refurbished tablet.

Save your company's money by purchasing refurbished devices.

Instead, get a refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and type cover on sale for $393.99.

Prices subject to change.
