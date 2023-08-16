Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small businesses use tech platforms to employ nearly 100 million people in the U.S. but so many of us are working on aging systems. How up to date is the operating system on your work computer? If you're in charge of a team, how about the computers being used by your colleagues or employees? Nowadays, it's very easy to let the years pass and keep operations steady with aging, sometimes refurbished hardware. By no means does that imply that you can't update the system your tech runs on. For example, for a limited time, you can get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $39.99 (reg. $199).

To clarify, this deal is valid for one activation key to be used for up to three devices, and there is no coupon required. If you're not sure what the benefits are of an upgrade to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, let's break those down.

Designed to support business use, this progressive operating system offers a higher level of security and more advanced operations than its predecessors. Its customizability is valued both by businesses and more casual users. Windows 11 Pro also will continue to accommodate new updates and features for time to come, so this is an investment in the future of your work life. Windows 11 Pro also comes with a remote desktop capability, which you can access from any computer anywhere.

The enhanced security is definitely one of the more valued elements of the Windows 11 Pro offerings. It comes with three main components. Windows Information Protection empowers you to make certain apps only accessible to authorized individuals, and it helps with separating work and home data. The subscription also comes with data leak protection, BitLocker encryption, and Windows Hello For Business.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for only $39.99 (reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.