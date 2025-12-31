Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Franchisors that modernize training, streamline operations and provide clear growth paths can attract and empower this next generation of leaders.

Franchising has always been a pathway for people seeking a proven business model, an established brand and a long-term financial opportunity. However, in recent years, we’ve seen a dramatic shift in who is seizing this opportunity. More young entrepreneurs — particularly Gen Z and younger millennials — are pursuing franchise ownership earlier in their careers compared to generations before them. What was once considered a late-stage career move has become a launchpad for ambitious young business owners.

I’ve seen firsthand just how quickly younger owners are entering and excelling in this industry, with their motivations, skillsets and expectations reshaping franchising. Every brand needs to be ready for this shift in ownership as younger franchisees are seeking entrepreneurial endeavors. In fact, in a 2020 survey by WP Engine and the Center for Generational Kinetics, nearly two-thirds of Gen Z (62%) said they have started or want to start their own business.

Here’s what’s driving the surge of youth in franchising and what franchise brands and young entrepreneurs should both know.

Why younger entrepreneurs are choosing franchising

A safer on-ramp to business ownership

Starting a business from scratch can be overwhelming, especially for someone in their 20s or early 30s. Younger entrepreneurs are increasingly drawn to franchising because it provides a structured, lower-risk pathway into business ownership through pre-established systems — like marketing, operational frameworks, training and support — already built into the model.

For those without decades of industry experience, franchising offers a roadmap by eliminating guesswork, shortening the learning curve and giving younger owners the confidence that they aren’t navigating their journey alone.

A desire for flexibility and autonomy

Younger generations have redefined what they want from their work lives. Flexibility and autonomy matter more than ever. Many want to build something of their own, but not at the expense of their lifestyle goals.

Franchising offers a unique balance: the stability and backing of an established brand, combined with the freedom to own and operate a business on their terms. In service-based industries like commercial cleaning, franchise owners can control their schedules, scale at their own pace and manage teams with a high degree of independence.

Better access to capital

Historically, funding was a major barrier for younger entrepreneurs, but today, that challenge is minimized. Small-business loans, SBA programs and franchise-friendly financing options are making it easier for first-time business owners to access capital.

As financing becomes more accessible, we’re seeing more franchise candidates in their 20s and 30s making the leap — especially in lower-cost franchise systems where the initial investment is more within reach.

Digital natives are built for today’s franchise landscape

Nowadays, technology touches every part of the franchising experience, from marketing, scheduling, staffing and operations, to communication, customer experience and more. Younger entrepreneurs, having grown up with much of this technology, are uniquely equipped to thrive in this environment.

Tech as a competitive advantage

Younger franchise owners tend to embrace operational software, automation tools, CRM platforms and digital marketing at a pace that often outperforms more traditional owners. Their experience and familiarity with technology encourage them to leverage data and trends to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

At Image One USA, we’ve seen younger franchisees quickly adopt our technology systems — from inspection platforms to real-time customer communication apps — with enthusiasm. Their comfort with digital tools helps them hit the ground running.

Purpose and community matter more than ever

For many young entrepreneurs, owning a business isn’t just about income; it’s about alignment with values.

Younger business owners want to feel connected to what they do. They care about sustainability, ethical practices and meaningful impact. Those franchises that demonstrate strong values and community involvement will have a major advantage in attracting young talent.

Built-in mentorship and support

Younger entrepreneurs actively seek mentorship and hands-on guidance. Franchising provides a built-in support network, from training and operations to peer groups and ongoing coaching.

A collaborative support model can resonate strongly with younger owners who are looking for transparency, open communication and strong leadership from their franchisor — and they perform better because of it.

What this shift means for franchise brands

The growing youth movement in franchising is exciting, but it also requires franchisors to evolve. Younger entrepreneurs learn differently, expecting digital resources, multimedia modules and clear, accessible documentation. Franchise systems that still rely solely on in-person instruction or paper manuals risk alienating this demographic.

Technology must also be seamless, as brands with outdated operational systems will be immediately noticed by younger candidates. Franchisors should prioritize regular audits of their tech stack to ensure that communication, data management and operational tools are intuitive and efficient for those who will use them.

Equally important is communication. Younger owners value transparency and authenticity, and they expect real-time access to information. Brands that use digital message boards, shared workspaces and franchisee portals to maintain open lines of communication will earn their trust.

Finally, franchisors must recognize that clear growth paths matter. Many young franchisees are thinking well beyond single-unit ownership, looking for opportunities to scale, take on leadership roles and build long-term business portfolios. Brands that highlight and support these pathways will easily stand out in a competitive market.

The future of franchising is being built by young people

Younger entrepreneurs are bringing innovation, passion and a fresh approach to franchising. Their comfort with technology, desire for meaningful work and willingness to embrace structured business models make them a powerful force shaping the future of the industry.

For franchisors, this generational shift is an opportunity — not a challenge. Brands that modernize their systems, invest in support and align with the values of younger owners will thrive.

As someone who has spent decades in franchising, I’m more encouraged than ever by the next generation. They’re committed, capable and ready to lead. The surge of youth in franchising isn’t just a trend; it’s the beginning of a new era of entrepreneurship.