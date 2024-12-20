I thought that successful entrepreneurs are the ones whose stories inspire us, and they achieved everything through their knowledge, determination and maybe a bit of luck. But the real experience turned out to be way more complex.

When I first started my business, the word 'mentor' felt abstract to me. I thought successful entrepreneurs inspire us with their stories and achieve everything through their knowledge, determination — and maybe a bit of luck. But the real experience turned out to be way more complex. Behind every great success is someone who helped guide the way, asked the right questions and pointed them in the right direction.

Today, I'm 100% sure that the role of a guru in a company's success cannot be overstated. But reaching this point of understanding took time. This time was filled with certain mistakes, realizations and the kind of help I didn't always appreciate when I should have. And now, I would love to share some personal and professional lessons I've learned along the way.

Lesson #1. You can't buy this experience

When I started my first business, I was convinced I had it all figured out. And that's pretty normal — young entrepreneurs often believe in their uniqueness. We make ambitious plans, not always realizing that the road ahead includes not just victories but plenty of challenges, too.

At the time, I thought my ability to learn quickly and make decisions on the fly was all I needed. But within a few months, I realized I hadn't just underestimated the complexity of running a company — I had completely ignored the value of experience. My first major crisis, a financial one, pushed me to seek advice from a more advanced colleague. And it's funny — I didn't even recognize it as mentorship; it seemed to be just a quick fix for a problem. But that conversation changed everything.

My colleague didn't give me ready-made solutions. Instead, he asked questions that made me think deeply: "Why do you believe this approach will work?" and "How will this decision impact your business a year from now?"

These questions formed the basis for my first real attempt at strategic analysis. Then, I realized that true experience isn't just knowledge — it's the ability to see beyond the immediate situation.

Lesson #2. A guide through chaos

Startups are inherently chaotic. New ideas, limited resources and constant uncertainty create a pressure cooker environment that not everyone can endure. At one point, I realized that the chaos was affecting my team, too. They began asking questions I didn't have answers to, which only added to the tension.

That's when I reached out to an experienced entrepreneur I'd met at an event. He became my first true mentor — I paid to get his knowledge. He helped me bring more structure to my team and also taught me how to manage stress, delegate tasks effectively and strike the right balance between speed and quality.

One of the most valuable outcomes of our work was this: "You don't need to know everything, but you need to know who can help." That quote became a guiding principle in my work. It reminded me that mentorship isn't always about getting answers — it's about being able to ask the right questions and receive objective feedback on your ideas.

Lesson #3. More than advice

Mentors are often seen as sources of business advice and strategic guidance. But in my experience, they played another huge role: They motivated me when I started to doubt myself. This was especially important during a tough period with my second startup when we hit a roadblock trying to raise funding.

After one potential investor turned us down, the project seemed to be starting to fall apart. That's when my mentor told me, "Don't let one rejection define the future of your startup. You'll learn more from your failures than from your successes."

Those words changed my perspective. They pushed me to rethink my fundraising approach and helped me see setbacks as opportunities for growth and reflection. That encouragement was just as valuable as any piece of strategic advice — it gave me the resilience to keep moving forward.

Lesson #4. Don't be selfish

Over time, I realized that mentorship wasn't just something I needed — it was something my team had to have. While I took on a mentoring role for my employees in certain areas, I noticed gaps in expertise that required external guidance.

I made my key team members find external mentors they could consult with. Initially, the idea was met with some skepticism. After I explained my perspective, though, they agreed to give it a try. It felt like an experiment because none of us knew exactly what to expect or how it would work in our company.

The results exceeded our expectations. Over the next six months, my team became more confident, gained a deeper understanding of their roles and started proposing new solutions. By the time we had our next video meeting, it was clear to everyone that the experiment had been a success. Mentorship helped each individual involved in the experiment while elevating the entire organization.

Why that matters

Working with various startups today, I see just how transformative a mentor can be for a company's success. They are people who share knowledge, like partners who help you avoid pitfalls, spot opportunities you might have missed and keep pushing forward when things get tough. They're a teacher who passes on their expertise while watching you grow and honest friends who won't let emotions cloud their judgment.

In startup mentors, the corporate culture is consistent while decisions are made faster, mistakes are corrected more effectively and teams work more cohesively. This isn't a coincidence. Mentors offer guidance while creating an environment where knowledge is passed down, ensuring continuity and growth from one generation to the next.

My personal and professional story helped me understand that mentorship is a solid foundation for growth. Every startup faces challenges, but having the right guru helps them overcome them faster and with fewer losses — whether in resources, time or talent.